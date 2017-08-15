South Beach Welcomes Jezebel Bar + Kitchen

Nightlife Impresario Chris Paciello and partner Mio Danilovic have transformed the former MOVA Lounge space just off Lincoln Road Mall to Jezebel Kitchen + Bar. Tucked away on a quiet corner of Michigan Avenue, just steps from the popular pedestrian shopping destination, the attractive storefront location serves classic cocktails and late night bites in an old-world speakeasy atmosphere created by acclaimed interior designer François Frossard.

Smaller lounges with carefully curated musical soundtracks are gaining traction in South Florida this season as big room nightclubs give way to more intimate nighttime experiences. The 2,300 square foot venue embraces a retro aesthetic with Venetian columns, moody lighting and vintage leather furnishings. An oversized wooden slab bar is the focal point of the lounge where guests can gather 7 nights a week from 5pm until dawn. Adding to the ambiance, Liquid Hospitality tapped Miami graffiti artist Miguel Paredes to paint edgy street scenes with a New York vibe on perimeter walls.

Paciello is currently involved in South Beach nightspot Rockwell Miami and also opened the first east coast location of the fast casual Mexican eatery Tocaya Organica, a popular chain in Southern California now serving on Lincoln Mall. Jezebel Kitchen + Bar serves signature drinks – shaken, not stirred – like the El Chapo (mezcal, tequila, fresh lime juice, pineapple and chile syrup) to pair with drink-friendly small plates. The all-night menu features sushi and sashimi, truffled popcorn, mini tacos and spicy wings.

With cozy sofas, warm lighting and a trendy urban vibe, Jezebel is the ideal spot for after work drinks with friends, a romantic rendezvous before dinner or even a quick game of chess. The late closing time should also appeal to revelers looking for an out of the way spot to rest weary feet after a night of dancing.

Jezebel Kitchen + Bar. 1625 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL serves 5pm – 5am