New Year’s Eve in South Beach Recommended Events

Update 1 — Recommended New Year’s Eve 2018 events in Miami and South Beach …

NEW YEAR’S EVE …

LIV @ the Fontainebleau Resort / 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Celebrate the New Year in celebrity style with special guests Demi Lovato and KYGO performing poolside at Miami Beach’s luxury resort. Travis Scott rings in 2018 in the main lounge at LIV Nightclub.

STORY / 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

DJ Alesso -Sweden’s Alessandro Lindblad – spins tonight in the SoFi District as STORY Lounge welcomes the New Year in true South Beach style!

WALL Lounge @ the W Hotel Miami Beach / 2201 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Girls Just Want to Have Fun tonight at WALL Lounge at the W Hotel Miami Beach where Nervo – Australian sisters Miriam Nervo and Olivia Nervo – rock in the New Year!

E11EVEN Miami / 29 NE 11 Street, Miami

Party at E11EVEN Miami’s main lounge tonight in true Miami style as DJ IRIE rocks the decks alongside DJs G-Eazy and American singer/songwriter Halsey!

Bâoli Miami / 1901 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Party tonight in an all white wonderland as Bâoli Miami fills the supperclub with Crazy Angels, an evening of beautiful performers, plenty of champagne and two dinner seatings in the early evening and at midnight. All white dress code strictly enforced.