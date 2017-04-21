Best Brunch in Miami & South Beach

Our roundup of Miami’s Best Brunches includes casual patio dining and elegant waterfront escapes. From the Southern-fried goodness of chicken and waffles to the healthful wonder of crisp avocado toast, Miami’s best restaurants make it easy to wake and wander on a weekend afternoon. Whether out with family or sharing a boozy rendezvous with someone special, our city wide guide makes it easy to find the perfect Eggs Benedict or bottomless Rosè Buffet to suit your mood.

Neomi’s

18001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Vibe: Alfresco Delight

Dine indoors or alfresco at Neomi’s lovely seaside retreat on Sunny Isles Beach where early risers can enjoy a full buffet breakfast or a la carte options like Challah French Toast, Belgian Waffles and healthy Veggie Hash. Executive Chef Kurtis Jantz and his team start service at 7am with a roster of “Beach Body” organic options for diners looking to put a little extra pep in their step.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

1600 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: Southern Fried SoBe

There’s nothing better than the downhome vibe of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar on the weekend when brunchtime extends all day long. Experience the delights of Chicken n’ Watermelon n’ Waffles served with sass by the friendly waitstaff. Tuck into a Cinnamon Apple Hand Pie, a Fried Green Tomato BLT or the Elvis Pancakes with banana compote, bourbon maple syrup and chocolate chips.

Nautilus Cabana Club

1825 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: Rosè All Day

Sunday sippers will enjoy Rosè All Day at the fabulous poolside retreat at the Nautilus Cabana Club. Dive into a sumptuous Sunday buffet brunch service (including carving stations, salads, pastries and desserts), live music, direct access to the pool and beach plus the option to include bottomless pours of La Villa Barton Rosè for an additional $16.

Bagatelle

220 21 Street, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: Exclusive Enclave

Celebrate the weekend in true South Beach style at Bagatelle where Chef Matthieu Godard and his culinary team craft an elegant brunch service including Truffled Scrambled Eggs, Spicy Crab Benedict and Croque Madame with a runny sunny egg on top. With a passion for cooking learned in Normandy at his grandmother’s side, Chef Matthieu’s farm-to-table cuisine makes every meal memorable.

Bakehouse Brasserie

808 First Street, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: SoFi Casual

A hidden gem in the trendy SoFi District (South of Fifth Street), Bakehouse Brasserie is Chef Bernie Matz’s all-day brunch destination where guests can meet and mingle over Stuffed Croissant French Toast, House Made Pastries, 3-Egg Omelettes or a “Royale with Cheese” burger served daily from 10am-5pm. Weekend brunch service features live jazz and specials on bottles of champagne.

Seaspice

422 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL

Vibe: Sunday Funday

A popular Sunday destination on the Miami River, Seaspice offers a brand new brunch menu with Power Waffles topped with fruit, Black Truffle Egg Tart in puff pastry and Serrano Eggs Benedict with caviar and creme fraiche. New cocktails infused with fragrant teas and juices add to the mix. Make your entrance “Miami Style” onboard a yacht to dine in the heart of Miami’s trendy River District.

DÔA

2000 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: MidBeach Chic

Dim Sum brunches bring friends closer together, or so you might think before fighting over the last pork dumpling at this Collins Avenue LatAsian restaurant where Chef Carlos Estarita crafts flavorful Shrimp Siu Mai, Beef Gyoza, Pork and Crab buns, and Crab & Corn Dumplings. Whether celebrating the weekend with your besties or sharing an intimate escape with someone special, DÔA is a welcome addition to the Collins Park District, day or night.

BeachCraft

2395 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: Rustic Retreat

The Sunday Brunch buffet at BeachCraft at the 1 Hotel is a feast for the senses! Served from 12:30pm to 3:30pm, Chef Tom Colicchio’s culinary team rolls out all the stops including Texas style smoked meats & sauces, omelettes made to order, sweet breads and pastries, Belgian waffles, charcuterie and salads. Thirsty brunchers may add bottomless adult beverages for just $25 per guest.