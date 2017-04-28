Best Happy Hours

Our roundup of Miami & South Beach’s Best New Happy Hours includes food and drink specials designed to help you unwind after a busy day at work or on the beach. Discovering fun places to sip and nibble that capture the energy and diversity of South Florida’s nightlife scene at discount prices makes it easier to meet and mingle with like-minded fun seekers seven nights a week. We include some hot new destinations in Brickell and Little Havana plus plenty of awesome South Beach lounges where the sticker shock of cocktailing can never spoil your evening mood.

Level One

1110 South Miami Avenue, Brickell

Vibe: Brickellista!

Groove to this half off happy hour at Brickell City Centre’s Level One lounge where you’ll find great food, fun people and discount drink service Thursday through Saturday from 5pm – 8pm. After you get your shopping done, recharge your spirit with appetizers like Crab Au Gratin, Duck Croquettes or Spicy Thai Shrimp and artisanal cocktails including the Dirty Trini, Emojito Royal and Dutch Melons.

Byblos Miami

1545 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: Mediterranean Marvel

South Beach’s favorite Mediterranean restaurant and lounge offers guests an “Unwind and Dine Happy Hour Menu” from 6pm to 7pm nightly with select cocktails priced at $8, beer and wine starting at $5 and small plate mezze appetizers priced from $6-$12. Sample Byblos exotic treats like organic labneh, tart tuna ceviche or warm pide flatbread with drinks like the Nightingale Sour or Ottoman Cartel. One of our favorite shared cocktails is the house signature spiked tea service which blends fragrant teas and liquor to great effect.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1220 16 Street, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: Hip Hideaway

Hidden behind an Airstream taco truck, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is one of South Beach locals’ favorite drink spots where happy hour takes on an added dimension every day from 6pm – 8pm with $2 tacos, $3 chips and guacamole, $4 draft beers, mezcal and tequila shots plus $6 specialty cocktails. We’re not sure what you might call this meal deal, but we call it “dinner!” Check out the cool back room bar tonight!

Lolo’s Surf Cantina

161 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: Seaside Sensation

South Beach’s newly popular Baja-style restaurant Lolo’s Surf Cantina welcomes thirsty guests to a $6 happy hour at the Marriott Stanton Hotel Sunday through Thursday from 4pm – 7pm when house special cocktails and fiesta bites are discounted at the bar area. Enjoy draft beer for $4, house margaritas and wine for $5, plus Mexican-style Mules for $6. If you’re feeling munchie, house cut fries and savory treats like Chicken Quesadillas and Carnitas Tacos are also $4-$6. Lolo’s is bound to become your beachside favorite.

Ricky’s South Beach

1222 16 Street, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: Carny Casual

Ricky’s South Beach enjoys a loyal local following for its carnival-inspired menu, live band karaoke and country or reggae showcases. We like to swing by after work to sample the happy hour cocktail specials served from 6pm – 8pm including $5 sliders and nachos plus $4 drafts and shots. Challenge friends to an arcade game death match or sit back and watch the world go by from the comfort of your favorite barstool.

Drunken Dragon

1424 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL

Vibe: Asian Persuasion

South Beach sizzles at sunset when Drunken Dragon celebrates their notorious Dragon Hour, a daily ritual from 6pm – 8pm that includes discount drinks and a full roster of amazing Asian treats starting at just $3. Stop into our favorite hidden hideaway (under the red MARKET logo) where you’ll enjoy Lychee Martinis, Hemingway Daiquiris and fruit infused Margaritas for just $6. Pair your potent potion with a Cuban-style Bahn Mi, Salmon Tacos or Twice Fried Chicken.

Nancy

2007 SW 8 Street, Little Havana, Miami, FL

Vibe: Rowdy Retreat

We’re just wild about Nancy, the hot new hideaway in Miami’s Little Havana where a team of bar industry veterans (The Stage, Purdy Lounge, Will Call) built a nautically-inspired tavern that feels like a lost weekend in Key West. Check it out at happy hour from 5pm – 8pm with half-priced cocktails, wine and beer. As the evening unfolds, expect great live music, cool craft cocktails and tropical punch bowls from the tiki bar out back.

Verde at PAMM

1103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL

Vibe: Intellectual Curiosity

Let’s be honest – meeting great people in Miami can be a challenge if you stick to the regular bar scene. That’s why we’re raising the level of our after work prowl at Verde at the Perez Art Museum Miami where the Thursday night happy hour includes free admission, live music and awesome drink specials ($5 beer, $6 wine and $7 cocktails) served on the terrace overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay from 5pm – 7pm.