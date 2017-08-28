Miami Nightlife This Week / South Beach Clubs

Monday, August 28

Rockwell – Start your week with a funky beat at Rockwell Mondays where DJ Iron Lyon teams up with DJ Zilla to dazzle on the decks at Rockwell Miami. Monday nights find us at Rockwell Miami, the New York-meets-Los Angeles style nightclub and lounge hosted by bad boy Chris Paciello. Rockwell Mondays get South Beach rolling around midnight. Rockwell 743 Washington Avenue, South Beach.

Tuesday, August 29

Wall Lounge – DJ R-Wan shares the spotlight tonight as KNR Hospitality brings the passionate beats of Brazil to Collins Park with sounds by DJs Ruen and Reid Waters at WALL Lounge. Tuesday nights at WALL Lounge are all about the fabulous Favela Beach Party at the W Hotel Miami Beach. Join hosts Karim Masri, Navin Chatani and Nicola Siervo for drinks, dancing and great music. WALL Lounge, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL.

Wednesday, August 30

Bâoli Miami – Book a table to enjoy a Taste of Miami Spice tonight at Bâoli Miami followed by our very favorite dance party featuring sounds by DJs Hugo M & Hushmoney. Make some frisky new friends at the My Boyfriend is Out of Town Party Wednesdays at Bâoli Miami where the beautiful people mix and mingle in the heart of South Beach. Enjoy the Asian-fusion menu, craft cocktails and music. – Bâoli Miami / 1906 Collins Avenue, South Beach.

Thursday, August 31

Villa Azur – Glamour never takes a day off at Villa Azur’s weekly feast, celebrating all the flavors of the Mediterranean followed by a night of dancing to DJ Stephen M’s delicious music. Join Michael Martin and Jean Philippe Bernard for the Florida foodie’s favorite Thursday Night Dinner Party featuring Chef Erwin Mallet’s modern Mediterranean recipes plus great music all night. Villa Azur / 309 23rd Street, South Beach.

Friday, September 1

ORA – DJ Nicky Romero takes over the decks tonight at ORA Nightclub. Known for his skills as a mixer, producer and DJ, this Dutch musician dazzles with progressive house beats (Toulouse, I Could Be the One, Metropolis). ORA takes its inspiration from classic nightspots where a more grown up, pampering experience attracts locals and jetsetters looking for a luxurious escape in the heart of South Beach. ORA / 2000 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.

Saturday, September 2

Story – Dram hosts the DAMN tour afterparty tonight at STORY Lounge with DJ Ross One joining Resident DJ Dave Sol on the decks. Doors at 11pm. Get your weekend off to a funky beat in the trendy South of Fifth Street District where STORY Lounge offers high energy nightlife in a 27,000 square foot party space with 60 VIP tables and 5 bars. – STORY / 136 Collins Avenue, South Beach.

E11EVEN – Kick off Labor Day Weekend at E11EVEN Miami with a live DJ set by Borgore (Asaf Borger) backed by DJ Zeus in the lounge. Rooftop Saturdays rocks the rooftop with fun, food and amazing views. Downtown Miami’s first 24 hour UltraClub combines sexy showgirls, a state of the art dance space, dazzling Cirque style performances and romantic rooftop dining in the heart of the city’s nightclub district. – E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL.

Space – DJ Claptone curates a mystical night at SPACE alongside DJs Danyelino and Thunderpony spinning on the Terrace as Link and the Miami Rebels invite you to celebrate Labor Day weekend in Downtown Miami. Miami’s longest running all night dance hall attracts top flight talent to a modified warehouse in the center of Miami where the sound and visual equipment set the standard for all other clubs. Some parties run through the night and into the next afternoon. – Space, 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL.

Sunday, September 3

Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel – Enjoy the three-day holiday weekend at Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel with DJ Youssef spinning poolside Saturday starting at 10am and DJ Derek Hyde taking over at 10pm. Experience Night Swim at 6pm Sunday. #HydeWithUs! Relax, refresh and renew weekends at the SLS Hotel where 8,000 square feet of dedicated party space encompasses the pool deck, the beachfront and an indoor/outdoor day club filled with bikini beauties and great music. – Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel, 1701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL.

Discover all our favorite pool parties and restaurants in Miami and Miami Beach.