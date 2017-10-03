Faena Theater Announces New Show: Sensatia

Alan Faena is pleased to announce Sensatia, an interactive multimedia performance blending movement, sound and technology to stimulate and awaken the senses. Presented in Faena Theater in collaboration with Quixotic, a performance collective that combines dance, aerialists, musicians, specialty artists and projection mapping, the debut of Sensatia exemplifies Faena’s commitment to bringing singular experiences to Miami Beach.

A tale of awakened passions, Sensatia follows the path of an uninspired ballerina and overworked violinist as they are led by a muse into a fantasy cabaret where their magic is rekindled. Merging film, live music, perfumery, and culinary arts, the show is unique to Faena, and takes audiences on a journey of inspired discovery, promising a transcendent experience for guests. The performance is alluring and deeply engages audiences through activating each of the five senses, with the taste concept of the evening developed in collaboration with Chef Paul Qui, who is at the helm of Pao, one of Faena Hotel Miami Beach’s signature restaurants.

Sensatia invites guests of the hotel, visitors to Miami, and the local community alike to enjoy a memorable show in an unforgettable backdrop. The 3,000 square-foot, 150-seat Faena Theater provides an unmatched venue to enjoy live performances. Designed by Alan Faena, the intimate setting evokes the grand style of European opera houses, juxtaposing it with the glamour of 1950s Miami. The sumptuous space is marked by gold-leaf and red velvet decor, a dramatic curtain, and a gorgeous statement chandelier. Past performances include Macy Gray, Jon Bon Jovi, Spencer Ludwig, Miike Snow, Grace Potter, Caetano & Gil, Andra Day, C’est Rouge!, and many more.

Sensatia will debut October 12 and 13 with a community show for hurricane relief benefitting Feeding South Florida. The shows are limited seating on a first come, first serve basis with a minimum donation request of $15. Sensatia runs through until November 25 featuring a 9:00 p.m. show on Thursday, an 8:00 p.m. dinner show on Friday and Saturday, as well as an 11:00 p.m. show on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.faena.com and through Ticketmaster.com or Sevenrooms.com, starting at $55, with $5 of every ticket sale donated to hurricane relief efforts. For additional information please visit www.faena.com.

www.faena.com

3201 Collins Avenue, Faena District

Miami Beach, FL 33140