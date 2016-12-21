New Year’s Eve in South Beach Recommended Events

Update 15 — Recommended New Year’s Eve events in Miami and South Beach …

NEW YEAR’S EVE …

Fontainebleau Resort / 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Justin Bieber heats up Fontainebleau’s iconic poolscape with an unforgettable performance to ring in 2017. Ticket prices start at $500 for one (1) general admission ticket, and range up to $50,000 for a stage-side private space for up to 25 guests. All packages include premium open bar from 9 PM until Midnight. For more information on tables, please call 305 674 4680 or e-mail VIP@LIVNightclub.com.

The Fontainebleau also has a special package starting at $500,000 which includes penthouse accommodations for up to 10 guests, access to luxury cars throughout their stay, private yacht transfers, a $100,000 shopping spree, the best table for Justin Bieber’s New Year’s Eve poolside performance, and exclusive tables for both Skrillex at LIV and Marshmello at STORY. Starting at $500,000 for a five-night stay, the Ultimate VIP Package is available to the first guest who books the experience.

LIV at the Fontainebleau / 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Ring in the New Year with world-renowned EDM DJ and producer Skrillex at Miami’s iconic nightspot LIV. Guests will enjoy a premium open bar from 9.pm – 12 a.m. General admission tickets for the 21+ event are $300, or $250 for entry after 1 a.m. VIP tables are available starting at $6,000. Tickets: http://www.flavorus.com/event/Skrillex-New-Years-Eve-LIV/335022

Faena Hotel

New Year’s Eve: A Night in Havana

Welcome the New Year with the glamor of Havana’s golden age at Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

Dinner Package

Say goodbye to 2016 and ring in the New Year at Faena Hotel Miami Beach. The oceanfront celebration begins with well appointed accommodations and a festive welcome glass of champagne. From there, the evening includes dinner at your choice of Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann or Pao by Paul Qui. After the midnight countdown, dance the night away to our lively entertainment underneath the stars while ocean breezes blow through the palm trees. (Service charge and tax not included)

START TIME: 8:00PM, PRICE PER PERSON STARTS AT USD $575

Party Package

Come celebrate the new year at Faena. The Party Package includes house open bar at The Living Room or Tree of Life with access to the Faena Theater party. (Service charge and tax not included)

FROM: 11:00PM, PRICE PER PERSON STARTS AT USD $200

Copa Room / 1235 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

South Beach’s first all-inclusive nightclub, opens its doors for the first time on the most anticipated weekend of the year. Aerialists, acrobats and Las Vegas-style shows will entertain as guests from all walks of life enjoy premium open bar all night long with surprise confetti and balloon drops at intervals throughout the night.

New Year’s Eve Spectacle at River Yacht Club / 401 SW 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL

Join ringing in the new year here in Miami with an entertainment-filled evening at River Yacht Club, Miami’s hottest water-front venue. Enjoy signature menu items a la carte, jaw-dropping live performances and entertainment and a midnight toast by Taittinger champagne on Saturday, December 31 starting at 5pm until late. Party favors will be provided. Evite attached and embedded below. For reservations and more info please call: 305.200.5716

E11even Miami / 29 Northeast 11th Street, Miami, FL

On a scale of 1 to 10… ring in the New Year with an E11EVEN

WHO/WHAT: E11EVEN MIAMI, Miami’s only 24-hour day and nightclub, presents “one of the most influential Hispanic performers of all time”, Jennifer Lopez, as the host for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration. The internationally acclaimed signer, actress, dancer and business woman, who is ranked as one of the most powerful celebrities in the world, is set to “Give All She Has” and ring in the New Year with her contagious energy and a luxurious champagne toast at Downtown Miami’s hottest celebrity hangout.

Special guest and DJ to the three-time NBA national champion Miami Heat, DJ IRIE, will keep the party going and add to the excitement on this special occasion. The VIP celebration will go on all night until the early hours with E11EVEN’s signature Cirque du Soleil-inspired performers swinging between the dancers and a DJ spinning all night as Jennifer rings in 2017 with a bang. Early purchase ticket price is $300 per person and includes an open bar with passed hors d’oeuvres from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., plus a champagne toast at midnight. Ticket pricing is scheduled to increase as the event draws closer. To purchase tickets visit www.11miami.com/nye. For VIP table reservations email Tables@11Miami.com or contact 305. 829.2911. WHEN: December 31, 2016. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Five Star New Year’s Eve

Set in a private island, Five Star New Year’s Eve is Miami’s all-white-and-gold themed party featuring endless food and libations all night long inside a palatial glass venue. The space also offers outdoor amenities and a dock, for those wishing to arrive by boat.

Celebrating its fourth year, Five Star New Year’s Eve will feature a week-long lineup of VIP events in Miami Beach. Any ticket purchase will grant guests access to the Sunset Party, Luxury Yacht Cruise, Surreal Party, Day Time Beach Party, Miami Beach VIP Club Experience, all leading up to Five Star New Year’s Eve.

This sought after event has been attended and hosted in the past by actor Ryan Phillippe, DJ Robin Schulz, Brazilian singer Michel Telo, soccer star Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” Nazario de Lima and renowned Brazilian actress Isabeli Fontana, to name a very few.

Cantina la Veinte celebrates New Year’s Eve with a $250 pre-fixe menu, which includes table and bottle service. Guests will celebrate with live music and performances all night long as they watch the last minutes of 2016 count down on the big screens and the ball drop. Guests can recover the next day with signature bites as the restaurant resumes regular business hours.

River Yacht Club

Come one, come all. Ring in 2017 with a SPECTACLE. A VERY limited number of tables remain available so book your front access the best NYE show at (305) 200-5716. Reservations are required.

Nikki Beach

Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2017 at Nikki Beach Miami Beach for a “Magical Garden” under the stars in an enchanted garden setting of lush greenery, butterflies and blossoming flowers, life-sized antique bird cages and crystal-adorned oversized gazebos. Thrilling live entertainment includes multiple stages of theatrical dancers and performers, musicians, DJs and Miami Beach’s private fireworks display at midnight. A South Beach landmark since 1998, Nikki Beach continues to delight guests with South-of-France-style joie de vivre in its South of Fifth location. All guests will be treated to a complimentary midnight Champagne toast and celebratory New Year’s Eve party favors. General admission tickets start at $100 and VIP tables start at $550.

A three-course dinner menu curated by celebrated Chef Frank Ferreiro is also available in Nikki Beach’s romantic candlelit garden, featuring mouthwatering offerings like Lobster Ravioli and Beef Tenderloin, and a sweet finish of an edible garden of chef’s confections including hand-dipped strawberries and truffles. Dinner for two starts at $650 and includes a bottle of Champagne or liquor of the guest’s choice (up to $350).

Multiple celebration options are available including: VIP Table Packages, Dinner Packages and General Admission Tickets. Tickets & Reservations are available now at: www.nikkibeachmiamievents.com. For other inquiries please contact: reservations.miami@nikkibeach.com.

The Deck at Island Gardens

“St. Barths in Miami” New Year’s Eve party at The Deck at Island Gardens

Please join our executive chef Alfredo Alvarez, Michael Capponi and Eric Milon for St. Barths in Miami, the official New Year’s Eve 2017 celebration inside The Deck at Island Gardens co-sponsored by InList. The night will feature beautiful light performances on the Bay, a champagne toast at midnight, an extravagant buffet of our new menu and much, much more to ring in the New Year St. Barths-style! We are offering a number of waterfront table and cabana packages over our stunning backdrop of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami where The Deck at Island Gardens has the incredible signature skyline view for watching fireworks. We hope you can ring in the New Year with us!

Reservations: please contact (786) 479-3443 or thedeck@islandgardens.com; for event inquiries, please contact events@islandgardens.com. Address: 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami FL 33132

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach / 4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

With the holidays right around the corner, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach celebrates New Year’s Eve with a gourmet dinner and live set by The Knocks, an electronic music duo consisting of Ben “B-Roc” Ruttner and James “JPatt” Patterson. The event will take place at the hotel’s beach-front Ocean Garden from 9pm-2am. Individual ticket packages start at $300 and include an extensive gourmet buffet with live cooking vignettes and open bar. Premium, Deluxe, Superior and VIP group packages are also available and range from $2,500 to $5,000. In addition to the New Year’s Evening event, Nobu Miami will also have a seven-course omakase menu and a dedicated brunch menu on Christmas day.

Shelborne South Beach / 1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Start your New Year off with Midnight in Miami NYE at The Shelborne. From 10pm to 4am, attend one of the longest, poolside, open bars you’ll ever find on South Beach. Guests will enjoy an all-star musical lineup under the stars at one of Miami’s most iconic hotels. Ticket packages start at $116 and all VIP packages include tax and gratuity.

Bagatelle Miami Beach / 220 21st Street, Miami Beach

There’s no party like a Bagatelle party and New Year’s Eve is no different, just better. On Saturday, December 31, 2016 chef Matthieu Godard will host a three course menu at 7 PM and a champagne toast at midnight. Second seating will feature a more decadent five course menu at 10 PM as well as a champagne toast at midnight. Sounds will be curated by Vincent Daubas. For reservations contact miamireservations@bistrobagatelle.com or call 305 – 704 – 3900.

Cantina La Veinte

Indulge in refined Mexican cuisine with a view of the Miami skyline, and music by a tradition mariachi band. Indulge in a three course menu which includes dishes such as King Crab Aguachile, Lobster Risotto, Wagyu Filet with Pomme Purée and Mexican chocolate ganache for dessert. Enjoy dinner with a glass of Dom Perignon for $250 or dinner with unlimited classic margaritas and wine (Cakebread Chardonnay and Silver Oak Cabernet) and a glass of Dom Perignon for $450. Bottle service available. Book your reservation at 786-623-6135.

Bâoli Miami / 1906 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Bâoli Miami celebrates GOLDFINGER on New Year’s Eve, a James Bond themed bash starting at $150 for a complimentary glass of Perrier-Jouët champagne and party favors. Table service will also be available for dinner with party favors and an exceptional nine-course tasting menu. For reservations call 305.674.8822

Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel / 1701 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Hyde Beach at the SLS presents “A Night in Cuba,” a New Year’s Eve event with prices starting at $100 general admission. Guest DJ Ruckus and Rev Run of Run DMC are slated to perform. Enjoy open bar from 9pm until midnight plus passed hors d’oeuvres from 9-11pm. VIP tables and cabanas are also available.

Story / 136 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Start 2017 with this year’s hottest EDM breakthrough artist, Marshmello at Story. Guests will enjoy a premium open bar from 9pm -12 a.m. General admission tickets for the 21+ event are $125; VIP tables are available starting at $3,000. Tickets: http://www.flavorus.com/event/Marshmello-New-Years-Eve-STORY/335027

The Forge Restaurant and Wine Bar / 432 Forty First St. Miami Beach

The iconic Miami Beach modern steakhouse, The Forge, owned by Shareef Malnik and under the helm of Executive Chef Julia Doyne will be kicking off the new year with prix fixed menus, unlimited Veuve Clicquot, Party Favors, DJ and dancing. For reservations, please call 305.538.8533.

FIRST SEATING – From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., enjoy a 3-course menu priced at $95 per person (not including tax & gratuity). The menu will feature dishes such as Yellowfin Tuna Tartare; Creekstone Farms Filet Mignon; and the New Year’s Celebration Dessert Trio.

SECOND SEATING – Beginning at 9 p.m., celebrate a 3-course menu priced at $350 per person (not including tax & gratuity). The menu will feature dishes such as White Truffle Risotto; Butter Poached Salmon; New Year’s Celebration Dessert Trio; unlimited Veuve Clicquot, party favors, DJ and dancing.

BAR PACKAGE 1: For $175 per person (not including tax and gratuity) receive reserved seating at The Forge Bar with Premium Open Bar from 10 p.m.- 1 a.m. or one bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne per couple; party favors; DJ; and a Tasting Plate featuring Chilled Shrimp, Ossetra Caviar and more.

BAR PACKAGE 2: For $95 per person (not including tax and gratuity), enjoy their Premium Open Bar from 10 p.m.- 1 a.m.; party favors; and DJ.

Bianca at Delano South Beach

This year Delano South Beach will be ringing in the New Year with a four-course dinner at Bianca. The prix fix menu will be offering guests two seatings options – 7pm $250++ and 9pm for $400++ per person. Includes Moet & Chandon Champagne Toast. All details and pricing options can be found at http://tablelist.com/delanonye2017. Tickets for all packages must be purchased here as well.

Delano Beach Club at Delano South Beach

Welcome 2017 in style with Delano South Beach’s lavish New Year’s Eve celebration. Enter a winter wonderland as Delano Beach Club is transformed into an enchanted world – complete with aquatic performances, whimsical installations and live sounds by DJ Smeejay. Guests are invited to sip and dance their way into the new year at the most iconic hotel in South Beach. Tickets available at: tablelist.com/delanonye2017

Mondrian South Beach / 1100 West Avenue, South Beach

Mondrian South Beach has long been one of South Florida’s most coveted New Year’s destinations for its whimsical setting on bay and outstanding views of the Miami city skyline. Ring in 2017 with a four-hour premium open bar (8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.), curated DJs, and a fabulous fireworks display over Biscayne Bay.

The Confidante Hotel / 4041 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Just steps off the busy Collins Ave. hidden within The Confidante Hotel, escape the hustle and bustle of Miami in this backyard oasis. Every Friday and Saturday, The Confidante turns into a poolside playground where guests can sip cocktails, munch on bites from The Confidante’s poolside outpost, Nina’s House, and dance into the evening.

Kickback Fridays (Every Friday) 6-10p.m.; Backyard Saturdays (Every Saturday) 2-10p.m.) Open to the public, no tickets necessary

Basement at EDITION / 2901 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Celebrate the New Year at Basement with Virgil Abloh, Fat Jewish and special guests with an open bar 10pm-1am. Prices start at $200 and details are available at 786.641.7119

LDV Hospitality’s Regent Cocktail Club, Rec Room and the Rooftop at the Gale Hotel / 160 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Celebrate NYE at the Gale Hotel NYE at Regent Cocktail Club provides patrons with a trendy and inviting oasis just steps from the hustle and bustle of all South Beach has to offer. Guests can enjoy a sophisticated space to enjoy signature cocktails hand-crafted by the lounge’s most highly skilled bartenders. Ring in the new year with loved ones by grabbing a light bite at the bar, listening to live music in the lounge or settling in for a cigar on the street-side star lit patio. Tickets start at $65.

Situated just steps below The Gale Hotel’s first floor, celebrate this NYE at Rec Room – Miami Beach’s trendy subterranean lounge. Grab your loved ones, pop champagne and plan on dancing until sunrise. The luxurious event features four hours of premium open bar, perfect to raise your glasses and count down the clock. Fresh beats by live DJ Iron Lyon will be provided. Tickets start at $79.

Countdown the clock as you catch a thrilling live view of the NYE fireworks atop the trendy rooftop terrace. With no better vantage point, raise your glass, look into the stars and prepare your resolutions for 2017. Guests are invited to indulge in five hours of premium open bar complimented by fresh beats by live DJ JASE. Guests will also delight in a lavish dinner buffet – highlighted menu items include a baked tagliolini veal ragu, spaghetti al pomodoro, braised short rib and a special chef’s selected dessert to top it off. Following dinner, guests will take part in an unforgettable champagne toast. Tickets are $139.

WET Pool at W South Beach / 2201 Collins Avenue, South Beach

WET Pool at W South Beach is excited to announce world-renowned German DJ Robin Schulz will be headlining an unforgettable start of a new year! Featuring top of the line visuals and entertainment, tickets for general admission start at $200. Schulz will electrify celebrating attendees with his #1 hits including “Sugar” and “Show Me Love”. Details of the evening include premium open bar from 9pm to midnight with VIP table service packages inclusive of top shelf spirits ranging from $1k – $12k.

Seaspice will feature exquisite New Year’s Eve offerings all day and night including Kaluga Caviar and Kusshi Oysters, Beef Wellington, Black Truffle Florida Lobster, and Seaspice Mignardise. Stay and enjoy live entertainment as you count down to 2017! Additional details to be announced.

Paris 6 offers a 24 hour Parisian style celebration with a four-course pre-fixe dinner offering grandiose options of Canapes de Steak Tartare, Salade de Jambon et Figues, Tournedos Rossini, Poulpes Sautees au Fettuccine, Gateau Rosé and Oreo Grand Gateau, to name a very few, as guests enjoy live music into the new year!

El Churrasco features a five-course $180 pre-fixe menu paired with signature wines and a bottle of champagne for tables of four. Guests can expect live shows, live music and other surprises all night long, leading up to a display of fireworks overlooking the Biscayne Bay and Miami skyline as they ring in the New Year.

Shore Club South Beach / 1901 Collins Avenue Miami Beach

Ring in 2017 in classic South Beach style with a garden soiree at Shore Club. With stars overhead and beats by DJ Spider, the first 200 guests will receive guaranteed entrance before 11pm with a complimentary champagne toast when the clock strikes at midnight. Limited table reservations are available, starting at $500 (plus tax & gratuity) for a main garden table for 4 guests. Tickets or for table reservations, please visit: https://nightout.com/events/sc-skybar-nye2017/tickets#.WDR9AXeZOi5

Via Emilia / 9 1120 15 Street, South Beach

Enjoy a five-course prix-fixe menu created especially for the evening by Via Emilia’s chef Wendy Cacciatore. The restaurant will offer two seatings that night, and each course will be accompanied by a suggested wine pairing for an additional cost. Call 786-216-7150 for reservations

Juvia Miami / 1111 Lincoln Road, South Beach

Ring in the new year the right way – in a penthouse above the city! Juvia is offering two dinner seatings on New Year’s Eve with special 4-course menus. Menu highlights include Maine Lobster, Blue Fin Toro and Tuna, Warm Mix Mushroom Salad and a Chocolate Feuilletine Caramel dessert shot.

PM Fish and Steak House / 1453 South Miami Avenue, Miami

Enjoy New Year’s Eve at PM Fish and Steak House and indulge in a traditional three-course menu. Menu highlights include Veal Carpaccio, Shrimp Bisque, New York Steak and Cheesecake topped off for dessert! Bonus: One bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial for every four persons, 12 grapes and amenities for the tradition toast and New Year’s Celebration. Price: $250 per person

The Setai / 2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Celebrate this New Year’s Eve at one of Miami’s most exclusive destinations. Jaya at The Setai is offering an enticing New Year’s Eve menu with two seating times, one at 6:30pm priced at $175 per person and $90 per child, and one at 8:45pm priced at $395 per person and $210 per child. The 8:45 seating will include a special champagne toast at midnight. For a more extravagant dining experience enjoy a six course pre-fixe menu at Chef’s Kitchen priced at $695 per person and $360 per child and indulge in asian fusion cuisine unlike any other. Chef’s Kitchen will offer items such as Florida Stone Crab, Truffle Egg, and Wagyu Filet Mignon.

La Moderna / 1874 Bay Road, South Beach

Located in Sunset Harbour’s burgeoning food scene, La Moderna invites guests to say farewell to 2016 Italian style. Guests can ring in the new year watching the ball drop on the restaurant’s large flat screen TVs conveniently placed behind their oversized bar. Additionally, guests can delight in a special NYE prix-fixe menu featuring various selections of La Moderna’s authentic Italian dishes. For table reservations and more information, please call (786) 717-7274.

Prime 112 / 112 Ocean Drive, South Beach

Ring in the new year in style at America’s most famous steakhouse. Beginning at 10 p.m., Prime 112 will host a dinner dance party in their main dining room. Priced at $300 per person, perks include a bottle of Cristal champagne per couple, party favors, and music spun by DJ Vertigo. Please note that dinner, additional drinks and gratuity are not included. Call 305-532-8112 for reservations. Seatings also available at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Jaya at The Setai / 2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Ring in the new year under the moonlit sky in Jaya’s newly renovated courtyard featuring a built-in retractable rooftop that fully expands, allowing guests unparalleled views of Miami’s skyline. Jaya is offering a New Year’s Eve menu at 8:45pm priced at $395 per person and $210 per child, including a special champagne toast at midnight.

Chef’s Kitchen at The Setai / 2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

For a more luxurious dining experience at The Setai, Miami Beach enjoy a six course pre-fixe menu at Chef’s Kitchen priced at $695 per person and $360 per child and indulge in asian fusion cuisine unlike any other. Chef’s Kitchen will offer items such as Florida Stone Crab, Truffle Egg, and Wagyu Filet Mignon.

Vagabond Kitchen and Bar

On December 31st, Vagabond is hosting a masquerade-themed event with two dinner seatings:

5:30PM-7:00PM (three-course meal)

$75 per person

9:00PM-11:00PM (four-course meal)

$115/person including a champagne toast at midnight

$165/person including a champagne bottle per couple

After the last seating, Vagabond Kitchen and Bar will switch over to a standing open bar at $75 per person – including a champagne toast at midnight. Guests can enjoy live beats while watching the ball drop on any of the three screens available.

Matador Room and Market at The Miami Beach EDITION / 2901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.

Toast to the New Year at Jean-Georges’ iconic Matador Room with an exclusive dinner menu created by Jeremy Ford, Top Chef winner and Executive Chef of Restaurants at The Miami Beach EDITION, and Michelin star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Seating times include 7:30PM, 8:30PM, 9:30PM or 10:30PM and feature a customized five-course menu, hors d’oeuvres, including Roasted Main Lobster with Black Truffle and Garlic-Ginger Butter and Caviar. A various selection of pre-fixe Champagne and red and white wines will be available as well. Guests may instead opt for the 4-course First Seating Menu at 6PM and 6:30PM. For more information call (786)257-4600.

Izzy’s Fish & Oyster / 423 Washington Ave, South Beach

On New Year’s Eve, Izzy’s will be offering NYE specials including Baked Rhode Island Scallops & Perigord Truffles, Foie Gras Stuffies and Beausoleil Oysters and Oscietra Caviar.

Shore Club South Beach / 1901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Keep the party going on New Years Day with a special ‘Ladies Who Brunch’ New Years Day edition! Priced at $55 per person, this buffet style brunch at Terrazza offers guest’s unlimited mimosas, bellinis and a full bloody mary bar with an array of choices to munch on including an omelet station, brick oven pizza, fresh salads, antipasto, assorted cheeses and cured meats and more. Sunday January 1 from 11am-4pm. Guests can reserve their table by calling 305.695.3100.

StripSteak by Michael Mina

Ring in the New Year with a four-course prix-fixe menu at Fontainebleau’s modern American steakhouse by celebrity chef Michael Mina, priced at $195 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. From 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. diners can enjoy Belgian endive with green apple, fingerling potato, Parmesan crisp, walnut and lemon shallot vinaigrette; pan seared scallops with kabocha squash gnocchi, parsnip, ginger, chive and mimolette cappuccino; wood grilled 6 oz. filet mignon with polenta, wild mushrooms, shishito pepper and green peppercorn sauce; and manjari chocolate mousse with rum-ginger cremeux and yuzu sorbet

The second seating is from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. with an elevated prix-fixe menu for $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. The menu includes Belgian endive with foie gras, green apple, fingerling potato, parmesan, walnut and lemon shallot vinaigrette; pan seared scallops with kabocha squash gnocchi, black truffle, parsnip, ginger, chive and mimolette cappuccino; wood grilled 6 oz. filet mignon with polenta, Maine lobster, wild mushrooms, shishito pepper and green peppercorn sauce and for dessert, manjari chocolate mousse with rum-ginger cremeux and yuzu sorbet

*Vegetarian menus are available for both seatings upon request

First Seating | 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 p.m. | four course, prix-fixe | $195 per person

Second Seating | 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30 p.m. | four course, elevated offerings | $295 per person

Scarpetta

Scott Conant’s AAA Four Diamond Award-winning restaurant will be offering a delectable four-course prix-fixe menu priced at $195 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Diners can enjoy smoked tuna tartare with lemon, avocado and radish; creamy polenta with fricassee of wild mushrooms and duck and foie gras ravioli with marsala reduction. Following, diners can choose between olive oil poached halibut with fregola nero, confit tomato and salmoriglio dressing or filet of beef withtruffled potato purée, wild mushrooms and caramelized pearl red onion. For dessert indulge in the chocolate caramel mousse with peanut praline and spiced rum ice cream or vanilla panna cotta with Meyer lemon confit and pineapple basil sorbet.

The second seating from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. offers an elevated prix-fixe menu at $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. This menu includes a smoked tuna tartare upgraded with Osetra caviar, avocado, radish and lemon; seared scallops with roasted sun choke, pickled radish and toasted pine nut gremolata; white truffle polenta with fricassee of wild mushrooms and duck and foie gras ravioli with marsala reduction. For main plates guests can chose from olive oil poached halibut with fregola nero, confit tomato and salmoriglio dressing or filet of beef with truffled potato purée, wild mushrooms and caramelized pearl red onion. For dessert, diners can chose from chocolate caramel mousse with peanut praline and spiced rum ice cream or vanilla panna cottawith Meyer lemon confit and pineapple basil sorbet. *Vegetarian menus are available for both seatings upon request

First Seating | 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 p.m. | four course, prix-fixe | $195 per person

Second Seating | 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30 p.m. | four course, elevated offerings | $295 per person

Hakkasan

Fontainebleau’s award-winning modern Chinese restaurant will also offer an early and late option for diners. A four-course prix-fixe menu priced at $195 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, is available from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The feast begins with roasted duck with micro green salad and seared scallops with lotus root in sweet chili sauce (served individually) and a family style dim sum platter with Alaska crab meat and lotus root dumplings, steamed har gau with golden leaf, steamed Florida lobster dumplings, crystal black rice with pumpkin dumplings. Family style entrées include the charcoal grill honey wine Chilean sea bass with black truffle, stir-fry Waygu beef with black pepper sauce, stir-fry Florida lobsterwith XO sauce and royal fried rice with baked oyster in garlic sauce. For dessert, guests can enjoy chocolate coconut mousse with mango and mandarin-apricot sorbet or crisp banana sponge with light chocolate mousse and roasted peanut ice cream – both served family style.

The second seating is from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. with an elevated prix-fixe menu for $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. The feast begins with tiger prawn and crispy egg in lemon milk sauce, Alaska crab meat siew long bun and steamed har gau with golden leaf – served individually. The family style appetizer is an indulgent Peking duck with Petrossian caviar. Entrées served family style include the charcoal grill honey wine Chilean sea bass with black truffle, stir-fry Waygu beef with black pepper sauce, stir-fry Florida lobster with XO sauce, stir-fry asparagus with lotus root and a lily bulb and macadamia nut and royal fried rice with braised abalone. For dessert, guests can enjoy chocolate coconut mousse with mango and mandarin-apricot sorbet or crispy banana sponge with light chocolate mousse and roasted peanut ice cream. *Vegetarian menus are available for both seatings upon request

First Seating | 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 p.m. | four course, prix-fixe | $195 per person

Second Seating | 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30 p.m. | four course, elevated offerings | $295 per person

Vida

A New Year’s Eve dinner buffet will be offered from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. for $85 per person, excluding tax and gratuity (walk-in only).

Wynwood Yard

Tropicalien New Year’s Bass Drop | Saturday, Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.| General Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door | $100 VIP

The Wynwood Yard and Telekinetic Walrus host an epic New Year’s Eve party to celebrate an amazing first year and burst into 2017 with the most phenomenal display of ultra-magic BASS wizards and atmospheric sensory stimulation including the talented Afrobeta, Telekinetic Walrus, Otto von Schirach, The Galactic Effect, Serious Jorge and Juicy Cuci. We look forward to starting a fresh year with you! Limited $100 VIP tickets include entrance to the show, a welcome drink, private VIP seating in the garden and tableside service for special New Year’s Eve offerings from The Bar at The Yard and culinary concepts. Get more info and purchase general admission tickets available here. Purchase VIP tickets here.

La FERIA by Mercado de San Miguel 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami (right across from Bayside) 917.743.1221

Ring in the new year at La FERIA by Mercado de San Miguel! For New Year’s Eve, La Feria will be offering a Spanish tradition; 12 grapes at midnight with a complimentary glass of champagne, along with a very festive atmosphere; New Year’s Eve props, dancers, live entertainment and 12 chimes at midnight. La Feria will offer no coverage charge and no reservations are needed – what better way to celebrate? They open at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and it is first come, first serve. For larger parties, please call Giorgio at 917.743.1221.

PB Station 121 SE 1st Street, Miami / 305.420.2205

PB Station’s exclusive NYE menu has been carefully crafted by one of the greatest talents in South Florida, Chef Jose Mendin. Featuring the finest ingredients and flavors from the Americas, the Miami chef has worked closely with Executive Chef Guillermo Concha to produce an extensive NYE menu that will have you welcoming in 2017 with a bang. The first of two sittings will commence at 7 p.m. and will be accompanied with bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial champagne between two. The later sitting, at 9:30 p.m. will treat you to a wine pairing and a celebratory bottle of Vintage Moët & Chandon champagne between two. For reservations, please call 305.420.2205.

7:00 p.m.: $175 per person with bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial Champagne (per two people)

9:30 p.m.: $225 per person with wine pairing and bottle of Vintage Moët & Chandon (per two people) VIP access to Pawn Broker

Pawn Broker 121 SE 1st Street, Miami / 305.420.2200

Pawn Broker’s NYE White Party at the Miami Rooftop. Reputed for their lively parties, guest DJs and craft cocktails, Pawn Broker without a doubt is lined up to be the greatest party the Downtown bar has hosted so far. A first ever for the venue, this New Year’s is going to be a big one, you can already feel the buzz and excitement in the air. The evening’s attire is all white, and of course Miamians are known to dress to the nines, so suited and booted will be the way to go (after a glass or two, an order of red wine will a drink for the bold & the brave!). While the clock ticks towards midnight, lose your inhibitions and indulge in the night’s fantastic open bar deals: $125 will treat you to 3 hours, $90 for 2 hours and $50 for 1 hour, starting at 10 p.m. Dance the night away and say a fond farewell to 2016 and a very big hello to 2017 with all of us here at Pawn Broker! Bar packages range from $50- $125. For reservations, please visit www.pawnrbrokermiami.com.

SUGARCANE raw bar grill 3252 NE 1st Avenue, Miami /786.369.0353

SUGARCANE raw bar grill will be offering an a la carte menu with added New Year’s Eve specials by Chef Timon Balloo and live DJ entertainment from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. First seating will have a two-hour limit and reservations can be made up to 8:00 p.m. The second seating will begin at 10:00 p.m. to close with a required $85 minimum spend per person; credit card required for reservation. Menu highlights include King Crab Tiradito with picked apple, red onions & aji amarillo ($21); Grilled Maine Lobster with melting fennel leek fondue & herb citrus butter ($39); Wagyu Short Rib “Kakuni” with grilled wild mushrooms & kabocha squash ($42); and a Panettone Sundae with macerated fruit & rum ice cream ($12).

SUSHISAMBA / Miami Beach 600 Lincoln Road, Miami / 305.673.5337

SUSHISAMBA’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is inspired by the Brazilian tradition of Réveillon. In Brazil, the awakening of a New Year, or Réveillon, is celebrated on the beach, where revelers dress in white. SUSHISAMBA will follow suit with an all-white party, featuring DJs spinning all night, Carnaval-style samba dancers and drummers, festive, chef-curated Omakase available in addition to an a la carte NYE menu and party favors. Menu highlights include Lobster Ravioli with housemade red beet infused pasta, smoked trout eggs, and creamy black truffle sauce;Japanese A5 Wagyu with bone marrow croquette, cilantro puree; and for dessert, Reveillon with vanilla crema, nashi pear compote, quinoa sponge cake, white lemon meringue tuile and pear sorbet.

EARLY CELEBRATION SEATING – Enjoy our a la carte New Year’s Eve menu, DJ beats and live entertainment from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at $85 minimum spend per person.

PREMIUM CELEBRATION SEATING – Celebrate with our festive, chef-curated 5-course Omakase available in addition to an a la carte New Year’s Eve menu, DJ beats, live entertainment by Samba dancers and drummers and party favors from 9:30 p.m. – Close at$135 minimum spend per person (includes a glass of Taittinger Brut Cuvee Prestige Champagne.

Azul & La Mar / 500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami / La Mar & Azul & MO Bar + Lounge / 305.913.8288

Contemporary in design and with a prominent waterfront location, the triple Five-Star Mandarin Oriental, Miami offers a dramatic views of the bay and the Miami skyline, and is home to signature Azul restaurant, La Mar by Gaston Acurio restaurant, and the waterfront MO Bar + Lounge.

AZUL FIRST SEATING – Chef Benjamin Murray of Azul will offer a 3-course menu featuring items such as Yellowfin Tuna and Escolar Carpaccio; Wagyu Beef; and Yuzu Custard Bar priced at $125 per person (not including tax and gratuity)

AZUL SECOND SEATING – Chef Benjamin Murray of Azul will offer a 7-course menu featuring items such as Oysters; Truffle Chawanmushi; Warm Alaskan King Crab; Wagyu Beef and more. Priced at $125 per person (not including tax and gratuity)

LA MAR – Executive Chef Diego Oka of La Mar by Gaston Acurio will offer a Peruvian Buffet with 4 live stations featuring oysters, chilled lobster and more; one choice of entree including dishes such as Octopus Anticuchero; Branzino; Fideos Machos; or Churrasco A Lo Pobre; and Chaufa Aeropuerto for the table. Pricing ranges from $240 (including unlimited cocktails and prosecco) to $300 (including unlimited cocktails and champagne).

MO Bar + Lounge – NYE Party begins at 9 p.m. For $75 per person, enjoy two glasses of champagne and for $250 per couple, receive a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck champagne and a lavish seafood platter.

Izzy’s Fish & Oyster 423 Washington Ave., Miami Beach 305.397.8843

From 12 p.m. until close, enjoy New Year’s Eve Specials including Maryland Crab Stuffed Lobster; Florida Stone Crab Claws; and Foie Gras Stuffies; while sipping on Nicolas Feuitllatte champagne offerings.

Novecento

Brickell Location – 1414 Brickell Ave.

· $150 per person and includes one bottle of wine per couple and a Chandon toast at midnight, party favors, a live DJ and watching the ball drop at midnight in NYC

· Two seating options:

o 1st seating: 6 pm – 9 pm (if you reserve for the first seating, you will receive the same menu and cost will be $90 per person

o 2nd seating: 9 pm on

· Menu highlights include: Snapper Carpaccio, Rolled Lechonand Chocolate Mousse

· Kids menu also available

· Open at 10 am and will remain open until 3 am. For reservations, please call 305.403.0900

Midtown Location – 3201 Buena Vista Blvd.

· $150 per person and includes one bottle of wine per couple and a Chandon toast at midnight, party favors, a live DJ and watching the ball drop at midnight in NYC

· Two seating options:

o 1st seating: 6 pm – 9 pm (if you reserve for the first seating, you will receive the same menu and cost will be $90 per person

o 2nd seating: 9 pm on

· Menu highlights include: Amuse Bouche, Scottish Salmonand Baked Alaska Dessert

· Kids menu also available

· Open at 11 am and will remain open until 3 am. For reservations, please call 305.576.7447

Aventura Location – 18831 N. Biscayne Blvd.

· $150 per person and includes one bottle of wine per couple and a Chandon toast at midnight, party favors, a live DJ and watching the ball drop at midnight in NYC

· Two seating options:

o 1st seating: 6 pm – 9 pm (if you reserve for the first seating, you will receive the same menu and cost will be $90 per person

o 2nd seating: 9 pm on

· Menu highlights include: Brie En Croute, Lamb Chops and Chocolate Mousse

· Kids menu also available

· Open at 11:30 am and will remain open until 3 am. For reservations, please call 305.466.0900

NEW YEAR’S DAY:

La Mar 500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami / 305.913.8288

Contemporary in design and with a prominent waterfront location, the triple Five-Star Mandarin Oriental, Miami offers a dramatic views of the bay and the Miami skyline, and is home to signature Azul restaurant, La Mar by Gaston Acurio restaurant, and the waterfront MO Bar + Lounge.

Begin your new year with La Mar by Gaston Acurio infamous brunch. Pricing varies between $85 pp (not including tax & gratuity) for their Peruvian Specialties option, and $120 pp (not including tax & gratuity) for their Premium Selection. Their Peruvian Specialties option includes dishes such as Lomo Saltado and Fried Egg with Angus beef, stir fried red potatoes, red onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, cilantro, rice; along with elaborate stations of fresh seafood and savory grill items, chaufa aeropuerto for the table and unlimited brunch cocktails, select wines and Piper-Heidsieck champagne. Their Premium Selection includes dishes such as King Crab Plancha Anticuchera with crushed potatoes, aji panca pepper sauce, chimichurri, choclo corn; along with elaborate stations of fresh seafood and savory grill items, chaufa aeropuerto for the table and unlimited brunch cocktails, select wines and Charles Heidsieck champagne.

Mina’s Mediterraneo 749 NE 79 Street, Miami, FL / 786.391.0300

Ring in the New Year with a jazz brunch at Mina’s Mediterraneo featuring award winning jazz vocalist, Zoe Fromer! Come with family and friends to enjoy delicious food and the spirited sounds of live jazz, complete with bottomless mimosas and sangria! Menu highlights include a Croque Madame with French ham, gruyere, béchamel on brioche toast topped with a fried egg served with greens ($12); Shakshuka Moroccan Brunch with 2 eggs baked with tomato, onion, pepper, spices served with toast ($12); Merguez Benedict with harissa hollandaise and pesto roasted potatoes ($16); and Mascarpone Pancakes with mascarpone cream and homemade strawberry compote ($10).