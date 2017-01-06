Embracing the laid-back style that locals love, Commonwealth Miami offers American comfort food and classic cocktails in the heart of South Beach. A farm-to-table philosophy informs Chef Daniel Roy’s menu which shares pride of place alongside over 120 whiskeys and 50 bottled and draft beers at this cozy hideaway on Washington Avenue. Stop in with friends or meet new people at the rustic wooden bar where great prices and good times go hand in hand.

Fueled by the vision of managing partners Angel Sanchez and Paul Brown, veterans with over 20 years of nightlife experience, Commonwealth offers a menu filled with locally sourced ingredients that are thoughtfully prepared by Chef Roy’s team. Pair your drinks with Mexican street corn napped in spicy mayo and cotija cheese or crispy duck fat fries topped with a hearty garlic aioli. Share a charcuterie board with the chef’s favorite meats and cheeses or sink your teeth into one of the city’s best burgers topped with house made BBQ sauce and smoked gouda cheese.

The 2,300 square foot modern speakeasy features 13 rustic wooden tables and a central bar, plus authentic whiskey barrel wall decor. A semi-private room is available for group gatherings. Check out Commonwealth’s social media feed for musical guests plus great deals at Happy Hour, $2 Taco Nights and Whiskey Wednesdays.

Commonwealth Miami

1216 Washington Avenue

Miami Beach, FL