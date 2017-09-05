New Happy Hours in South Beach

Fall in love all over again with these new happy hours. For the upcoming season, neighborhood watering holes Nautilus Cabana Club, DÔA, Coco Bambu and La Cave D’Azur offer new options for the liquid therapy sessions to get you through the week!

Nautilus Hotel

Offered daily from 5 PM – 8 PM, enjoy a Mediterranean getaway at the Nautilus Cabana Club with $5 bites such as Mediterranean Flatbreads with roasted tomato, olive, artichoke and feta, Chicken Skewers with tzatziki, Tabouleh with tomato, lemon, parsley and mint, Lamb Sliders with black cherry marmalade and tarragon mustard, ham and cheese croquettes, Lamb Empanadas and Pan con Lechon and pickled onions. Wash down each dish with $5 house wines (red, white or rose) and beer (Bud Light or Narragansett Lager) or $7 cocktails classics like the Mojito, Classic Daiquiri, Margaritas, Mosco Mules or the Punch of the Day.

DÔA

Featuring insanely delicious food and drinks at staggeringly affordable prices, DÔA’s Hora Loca is just what the doctor ordered. Available 7 days a week from 6 PM – 8 PM, the LatAsian hotspot features selections of its acclaimed cocktail menu with discounted prices of $7 cocktails such as the Asian Mule with Hangar One Vodka, Yuzu and Ginger Beer, Sensei’s Apprentice mixing Maestro Dobel, Honeydew & Cucumber and Lime, Noche Morada fusing Viejo Indecente Mezcal, ChichaMorada, Pineapple Juice, Lemon and Cilantro and Chilcano with Pisco 99, Lime and Ginger Ale, amongst others, $5 beers, $7 wine, and $10 Moët & Chandon champagne and SOTO Sake. Available at the bar, guests are encouraged to pair their drinks with select signature bites priced at $5 including Crispy Squid with sansho pepper, fresno chili, cilantro and lime, Chicken Skewers with aji Amarillo, Saikyo miso, ginger and lime, Edamame and DÔA Chicken Wings with chili garlic, lime, cilantro, mint and peanuts, as they revisit daily to experience new daily selections.

Coco Bambu

Arriving in the U.S. from South America, Coco Bambu is Miami Beach’s largest seafood concept destination featuring a SHARED immersive culinary journey. Bringing a taste of the tropical life, the restaurant’s unique bar program features an extensive drinks menu, including signature Caipis (caipirinhas or caipiroska), Miami-inspired drinks and classic reimagined.

Offering THREE different happy hour nights, guests will enjoy:

· Coco Bambu Cocktail Nights on Tuesday Nights from 5 PM – 8 PM, which feature:

o All signature cocktails and Classics Re-Edition for $9

o Château Minuty Rosé (by the glass) for $9

o Coldest Draft Beers for $4.50 (10oz) and $5.50 (16oz)

o $9.55 Bar Bites (any option), including Crispy Savory Shrimp Pastry, Grilled Skewer with Coalho Cheese and Molasses, Coco Bambu Gratin with House Cured Meat, and Beer Shrimp.

· Veuve Cliquot Happy Hour on Wednesday Nights from 5 PM – 8 PM, offering:

o Brut, Veuve Cliquot (bottle) for $60

o Brut, Veuve Cliquot (by the glass) for $15

o Brut, Rosé, Chandon (bottle) for $34

o Brut, Rosé, Chandon (by the glass) for $9

o Moscow Mules for $9

o $11.99 Bar Bites (any option), including Half a Dozen Fresh Oysters, Moules Frites, Pan Grilled Shrimp, and Grilled Shrimp Skewer

o Spinach Artichoke Cheese Dip for $9.55

· Caipis Happy Hour on Thursday Nights from 5 PM – 8 PM, with choices of:

o All signature caipirinhas or caipiroska for $9

o Bellini for $9

o Coldest Draft Beers for $4.50 (10oz) and $5.50 (16oz)

o $9.55 Bar Bites (any option), including Grilled Skewer with Coalho Cheese and Molasses, Coco Bambu Gratin with House Cured Meat, Spinach Artichoke Cheese Dip and Beer Shrimp

Full drinks menu here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cb669zdgfn5l1mp/Drink%20Menu%20Miami%206.pdf?dl=0

La Cave D’Azur

Welcome Wine Tastings Wednesday with open mouths this fall!

La Cave D’Azur introduces a hump day remedy of the vine variety featuring 5 flights of wine paired with complimentary passed bites for $15!

The Fall happy hour begins on Wednesday, September 6 from 6 PM – 9 PM for the duration of the season.

It’s enough for a Wednesday wine down or whet appetites to keep the night going at Villa Azur and stay for dinner.