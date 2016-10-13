Miami’s Top Pool Parties

Some of South Beach’s best hotels host sexy pool parties that kick-off during the day and lead into nights of fun long after the sun goes down. Grand oceanfront resorts and smaller boutique properties offer guests a variety of hotel options from budget-friendly to truly opulent. At some of the larger hotels, lavish pool decks are appointed with tropical landscapes, private VIP cabanas and food & drink service throughout the day. Even if you’ve decided to save money by staying elsewhere, a day pass at a luxury resort adds some extra sizzle to your South Beach adventure.

Rooftop @ 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach FL

Celebrate the reopening of one of South Beach’s most beautiful pool decks high atop the 1 Hotel South Beach with the launch of Organic Sundays, a Sunday Brunch Experience and pool party from 1pm – 8pm with sounds by DJs Kika and YSL. Enjoy the sun, the pool the gourmet food and the amazing views as you lounge with your friends at the top of the town! Space is extremely limited so reserve a table or a VIP cabana to ensure admission.

Hyde Beach Pool Party at the SLS Hotel

1701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

One of the best places to party on South Beach is the Hyde Beach Pool Party and Day Club at the SLS Hotel, a Vegas-caliber day party that’s hotter than July! Already established as the top destination in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, HYDE’s energetic mix of music, drinks and non-stop fun takes over the decks at the SLS Hotel with 8,000 square feet of pool, beach and indoor/outdoor party space. Add to the mix the culinary styling of world famous Chef José Andrés and the stage is set for a sophisticated summer of utterly enchanting action.

The W South Beach Hotel

2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

The W South Beach Hotel invites you to make a splash at WET, an outdoor heated swimming pool offering non-stop food and drink service plus a dedicated personal sunblocker who’ll help you cover those hard-to-reach places that might otherwise feel the sting of overexposure. Experience the VIP lifestyle inside a private cabana with a flat screen TV, high-speed internet access plus a private outdoor shower. If your friends get hungry, WET Bar & Grill will send over food & drinks while you chill under the palms. Once the sun sets, move guests inside to Living Room or the all night dance party at WALL Lounge.

The Confidante Miami Beach

4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Brand new this season, The Confidante Miami Beach launches “Backyard Saturdays,” a weekly pool party that runs from 2pm until 10pm at the tropical oceanside playground in Mid-Beach. Debuted in April 2016, The Confidante welcomes guests and locals to dance, drink and enjoy all the amenities of a luxurious resort escape including sounds by DJ Dave Sol, cocktail and rose specials plus VIP cabana and chair rentals available throughout the day.

The Delano Hotel Pool & Beach Club

1685 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

The Delano Hotel pool and beach club has long enjoyed a reputation as the perfect adults playground. Designed by famed craftsman Phillipe Starck, the teak loungers, white market umbrellas and breezy canopied cabanas offer a quiet respite during the day and a sexy hideaway after dark. Sophisticated and chic, the dramatic expanse of the infinity-edge pool is surrounded by luxurious sunbeds where guests can order drinks and food service from Chef Brian Massie’s award-winning kitchen from 11am-4pm while the Privileged Sundays pool party continues until sunset.

The Standard Spa Miami Beach

40 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

The Standard Spa Miami Beach is an adults-only escape designed to relax and refresh even the most Type-A individuals with spa services, mud baths, yoga & fitness classes and a co-ed hammam steam room. Popular with locals who enjoy membership privileges, a day pass gives travelers access to the bayside oasis including the pool, gardens, gym and salon services. An ideal getaway for bachelorettes, couples and sun-worshippers over 16 years old, the Standard is a great way to day spa in true South Beach style. Evenings often feature BBQs, guest speakers, outdoor movies and even a spicy game of bingo with great prizes.

The Surfcomber Hotel South Beach

1717 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

The Surfcomber Hotel South Beach hosts Daylife, a little slice of paradise with food and drink service supplied by the Lantao Sand Bar. Open daily at 11am, the Lantao kitchen is inspired by the street foods of Southeast Asia. Chef Freddy Ortiz and his staff create snacks, salads, noodle bowls and entrees that take the diner on a culinary journey through the Orient. His signature cocktails and tapas-style snacks make a day in the sun a tropical adventure for each Surfcomber guest. Served outdoors until 4pm, this casual cuisine makes your splashy party or cozy cabana rendezvous exciting and delicious. Contact Chris Mehmel to reserve your cabana & bottle service.

Fontainebleau

4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

One of the most famous Miami Beach resorts, the Fontainebleau has recently completed a multi-million dollar update bringing a whole lot of Vegas to the Atlantic coast including BleauLive – a spectacular poolside concert series. Offering true resort luxury, the pool deck features walls of water, free form swimming spots and a dedicated kids play zone. That means adults get to enjoy a sexy party atmosphere with padded loungers, sumptuous VIP cabanas and glamorous bikini-clad hostesses who bring food and drinks right to the water’s edge. La Côte restaurant serves atop a second floor dining terrace overlooking the swimming pool and the sea. Reserve a perfect day at the Fontainebleau including lunch, spa services, shopping discounts plus pool & beach access at 305.674.4772

Mondrian Pool Club @ Mondrian South Beach

1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach FL

Sundays at the Mondrian Hotel South Beach are all about the Sunshine Vibes, a reggae inspired pool party overlooking the City of Miami and Biscayne Bay. The music starts at 1pm and with a cabana or daybed reservation, your place in the sun is guaranteed! Enjoy Resident DJ Ras Adonai’s seductive beats and thrill to weekly special guest DJs who add to the fun. The party lasts until 8pm when you’ve got a front row seat to one of Miami’s majestic sunsets!

See you at the pool!