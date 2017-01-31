South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2017

With bright blue skies and golden sandy beaches, Miami in February can’t be beat. That’s why the Food Network and Cooking Channel stage the annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival right in the heart of Lummus Park from 10th through 13th Streets along Ocean Drive so true culinary royalty can mix and mingle with devoted foodies for one very special weekend. With a mission to EAT, DRINK & EDUCATE, the Best of the Best gather February 22 – 26 to raise funds for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

Once again this year, cooking enthusiasts will fly in from across the globe to get an up close and personal look at TV stars like Duff Goldman, Bobby Flay and Marcus Samuelsson. The main event, two days of gourmet bites, fine wines and live demonstrations takes place at the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village within the massive pavillions erected right on the sands of South Beach. Staged over two glorious days on Saturday and Sunday February 25 and 26, more than 55 restaurants and over 100 wine suppliers will host continuous tastings while stars like Andrew Zimmern, Emeril Lagasse and Geoffrey Zakarian take to the KitchenAid Culinary Demonstration stages.

Because music plays such an important role in the South Beach scene, the festival has scheduled a special appearance by Snoop Dogg and Guy Fieri who will share a cooking demonstration on Saturday before Snoop hosts a jam session over Gin & Juice cocktails to round out the afternoon. Saturday night, Bacardi hosts a rum and bites beach party featuring Hip Hop legend Rev Run who performs at the Delano Beach Club alongside DJ Ruckus. On Sunday, nightlife impresario David Grutman transforms the Tasting Village Courtyard into a custom day club experience featuring world-renowned DJ Ingrosso on the decks.

“We’ve curated a robust program of events for the Festival’s 16th year,” notes Festival Founder and Director Lee Brian Schrager. “With an array of dinners, tastings, seminars, and parties showcasing a variety of cuisines, wines and spirits from around the world, guests will find plenty of ways to satiate their taste buds at this year’s Festival.”

One of the festival’s kick-off events, Barilla’s Italian Bites on the Beach takes place February 23, beachside at the chic, Delano Hotel where Valerie Bertinelli, Alex Guarnaschelli and Giada De Laurentis join forces with over 30 chefs to showcase regional Italian recipes and wines in a walk-around tasting from 7pm to 10pm. Musical guests include classic rock artists Little River Band who will play their hits while guests enjoy the flavors of Piedmont, Tuscany, Sardinia and more.

If you haven’t already secured your tickets, log onto the festival website sobefest.com or call 877.762.3933 to see what’s cooking at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival that suits your mood.

(all photos Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)