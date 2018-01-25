Great cities throughout the world have one thing in common—that one street which draws both locals and visitors to all the best stores and restaurants. While there are a number of attractive avenues you’ll want to visit in Miami Beach, the pedestrian mall known as Lincoln Road is considered the true heart and soul of South Beach.

Ocean Drive attracts tourists looking for a quick fix of “Miami Vice” neon and retro-deco styling; it’s the place locals take out of town guests to show them the sights. But, Lincoln Road provides a more authentic experience where just about everyone gathers to shop and dine under a brilliant Miami sun. With little resemblance to Small Town USA, Lincoln Road is a tropical Broadway, homey yet hip, with a sex appeal all its own.

No other avenue in the City is as popular 24 hours a day. While television shows like “Cheers” and “Friends” fictionalize cozy neighborhood places where everyone knows your name, the sunny sidewalk cafes along Lincoln Mall are frequent meeting places for friendly neighbors and social groups who gather to catch up on shared interests.

Newcomers will find it difficult to tell where one cafe ends and another begins. This open plan design is deliberate. Some venues favor boundaries, but not South Beach. The sports bar, the gay bar, the coffee shop and the deli all share tables and customers. Simply find an empty seat at a sunlit table to join the community. Folks who skateboard, rollerblade or bicycle meet on Lincoln. New parents bring overwrought toddlers to the Euclid Circle to barrel around and blow off steam. Ex-pats from cities around the globe find fellow countrymen to discuss world events, football matches and the goings-on back home. If America is indeed a melting pot, Lincoln Road is the red-hot burner in South Florida.

Let’s Get Started…

The Sunday Antique and Farmer’s Market get the week off to a great start. Morning joggers, earnest home cooks and casual shoppers join the crowd of collectors up at sunrise hoping to find a bargain. While there is no big box home store on the island, local nurseries bring in apartment-friendly houseplants for porch and patio. Many residents furnish their homes, fill their pantries and decorate their balconies at the weekly markets.

In the past few years, clever New York decorators and fashion stylists have boasted to national publications about the treasures they’ve unearthed at the Lincoln Road Flea Market. Suffice to say, those used to getting rock-bottom prices now meet the antique dealers’ trucks the moment they start to unpack. Competition is fierce! (Alternate Sundays October through May)

On holiday nights, families gather on the mall after dinner to check out the local revelers and catch up with old friends. Halloween is a particularly popular time of year. Local merchants encourage kids to trick or treat in all of their shops. Meanwhile, local drag queens parade in full regalia up and down the avenue hoping for cheers of encouragement from those lucky enough to score a table at a sidewalk cafe. Elaborate costumes created for local competitions or worn simply to provoke the crowd are everywhere you look. Everyone cheers, everyone takes photos; it’s a big party.

The weekends before and after Halloween are some of the busiest of the year. October kicks off the official holiday season. Temperatures might creep into the 80s, but the holiday lights twinkle in all of the palm trees along the mall. Holiday shopping at the quirky boutiques, art galleries and chain stores is always a bit more fun than at a traditional shopping center. New Year’s Eve is also intensely popular before and after the midnight fireworks at the beach. Black tie dressed couples and flip flop wearing teens compete for a place to hang out and celebrate. By accident or by design, there is always something to do on Lincoln Mall.

We’ve wandered from Bayside to Seaside along Lincoln Road and even explored the cross streets to help you navigate the incredible dining scene on this popular promenade. Whether you want a quick bite before the theater, a casual lunch while shopping, or a romantic dinner just for two, you’ll find a dazzling array of options all along Lincoln Road Mall. Since no cars are permitted from Washington Avenue through Alton Road, you’ll need to do a bit of walking to find the perfect spot. Are you ready?

Let’s eat!

One block west of Alton Road at West Avenue, savvy locals make frequent visits to Panizza Cafe, an Argentinean bakery specializing in empanada pocket pastries. While a significant portion of Lincoln Road is closed to cars, the last few blocks on the west side are busy with families getting their shopping done and buzzing around the residential district. Travelers who want to discover a quieter restaurant or glimpse local city life should venture west of Lincoln Mall.

At the intersection of Lincoln and Michigan, Finnegan’s Two attracts European Football Fans by day and local rock musicians by night. While some nightclubs on South Beach have a strict velvet rope policy, this is not the case at most of the bars along Lincoln Mall. Finnegan’s posts pub specials on a chalkboard by the door including happy hour drink prices and the name of the band performing that night.

Just a few steps south on Michigan, The Frieze Ice Cream Factory dreams up exotic flavors for some of the top restaurants in town and also serves cups and cones at the counter. New on the scene, Jezebel Bar + Kitchen attracts late night revelers seeking food and company in the wee hours. Specializing in craft cocktails and elevated pub grub, this hip hideaway is open until 5am.

While many national booksellers have expanded their services to include a coffee bar, Miami’s favorite Books & Books offers a full menu and a tapas and drinks list as well. At the busy Meridian Avenue intersection, find Havana 1957, a Cuban restaurant that will make you feel like family. Friendly service, Cuban classics and nightly specials make this alfresco cafe a local favorite. For a night that moves to a Miami beat, Yuca Restaurant has long attracted diners seeking a modern approach to Cuban cuisine. Latin cuisine can also be found at Baires Grill, Tapelia, HuaHua’s Taqueria and Cvi.Che 105.

Budget-conscious diners can find American comfort food classics at Shake Shack, happy hour food and drink deals at Yard House and complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres during happy hour Friday evenings at Meat Market.

Diners in search of Italian fare can choose from simple pizza and pasta shops like Rosinella, Spris, and Pizza Rustica, or visit the more upscale Sibilla and Quattro Gastronomia Italiana. Quattro is one of the top-dollar doors on Lincoln Mall, so be sure to make reservations to sample the hip, culinary pyrotechnics.

Asian restaurants on Lincoln Mall encompass Sushi, Thai, “Asian Fusion,” and Chinese. Among the best are Sushi Samba Dromo, a Brazilian-accented sushi bar that’s a nightclub after hours, and Doraku Sushi which has a popular weeknight happy hour and lunchtime meal deals.

Euclid Circle is a unique, kid-friendly spot of grass at the center of Lincoln Mall. Because there are few green spaces to congregate in the area, kids and dogs are drawn to this tiny island surrounded by cafes and ice cream shops. Nexxt Cafe encompasses the southern side of the circle with umbrella-shaded tables filled with hungry diners. Portions are big enough to share at this popular cafe serving giant breakfasts, main plate salads and towering sandwiches. Across the way, one of three branches of Pizza Rustica offers pies and pizza by-the-slice, perfect for a quick bite or a hungry toddler.

See you there …

Lincoln Road pulses with all of the energy of South Beach. Whether you’re up early and need a jolt of coffee and a hearty morning meal or you’re looking for a romantic place to enjoy a hot Miami night, there is something for everyone on this busy pedestrian mall. While hot summer days often seem overwhelming, these breezy cafes welcome thirsty travelers and busy locals around the clock. Check theater, symphony and gallery listings to help you plan a great night out on Miami Beach’s Main Street. You’re sure to feel like a part of the scene once you experience the great shopping, friendly bars and delicious ethnic restaurants all along Lincoln Road Mall.