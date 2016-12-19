South Beach Clubs / Weekly Recommended Nightlife Events

The best place to celebrate the holidays is at South Beach’s top nightclubs and pool parties where all the energy and excitement of Christmas makes the entire week sparkle! Start off at Rockwell Miami or WALL Lounge where holiday themed parties light up the night. This weekend, DJ Rascal and Anthony Pisano dominate the decks at STORY and at LIV Nightclub at the Fontainebleau Resort.

Monday, December 19

Rockwell – Start your Christmas Party Week at Rockwell Miami, the top Washington Avenue nightclub and lounge fashioned by host Chris Paciello. Enjoy the spirit of the season with sounds by DJ Iron Lyon and DJ Killaka5 at this holiday rendition of Rockwell Mondays starting around midnight. Rockwell 743 Washington Avenue, South Beach.

Tuesday, December 20

Wall Lounge – Celebrate Christmas in Brazil at WALL Lounge, home of the fabulous Favela Beach Party at the W Hotel Miami Beach. Tonight’s Holiday Party features plenty of prizes and surprises plus sounds by DJs Ruen and Reid Waters with your hosts Karim Masri, Navin Chatani and Nicola Siervo. WALL Lounge, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.

Wednesday, December 21

Bâoli Miami – Wear something sparkly to the My Boyfriend is Out of Town Party Wednesdays at Bâoli Miami where the young and restless celebrate the holidays in the heart of South Beach. Enjoy a late supper of creative Asian-fusion cuisine, sip something from the classic cocktail menu and fire up your holday spirits in Collins Park tonight. – Bâoli Miami / 1906 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Thursday, December 22

Villa Azur – Michael Martin and Jean Philippe Bernard welcome guests to their countdown to Christmas bash at the Thursday Night Dinner Party featuring Chef Erwin Mallet’s truly memorable Mediterranean recipes followed by a guest DJ spinning on the terrace. Villa Azur / 309 23rd Street, South Beach.

Friday, December 23

LIV – Santa Claus is coming to town at LIV Nightclub at the Fontainebleau Resort, a Las Vegas sized nightclub with plenty of fire power! Enjoy the talents of DJ Rascal who got his first residency spinning at South Beach’s Mynt Lounge when he was only 16 years old. – LIV / 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.

Saturday, December 24

Story – Countdown the final hours before Christmas with friends tonight in the SoFi District (South of Fifth Street) when DJ & Producer Anthony Pisano takes over the decks at STORY Lounge alongside DJ Rascal. Pisano got his start here in Miami before gaining notoriety at some of the top cubs all over the world. – STORY / 136 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Sunday, December 25

Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel – Wear something naughty or nice to celebrate Christmas poolside at this 8000 square foot adults-only playground in the heart of South Beach’s party district. Weekends are all about #SwimClub and #RaptureSunday at Hyde Beach Day Club at the SLS Hotel where the weather is always delightful – even on Christmas Day. – Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel, 1701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139, (305) 674-1701.

Discover all our favorite restaurants in Miami and Miami Beach in the Weekly Recommended Restaurants guide.