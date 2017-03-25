Closing out the Miami Music Week festivities today, The Music Lounge by iHeartMedia + BMF Media welcomed artists and celebrity music fans, including Steve Aoki, Armin Van Buuren, Axwell & Ingrosso and more.

Upon arrival, EDM megastar Steve Aoki interviewed with Hollywood Hamilton at the Heineken lounge as all bystanders swarmed around to catch his every word. Aoki humbly shared his excitement about once again being able to share the stage with talented artist during his stay in Miami, as well as share his music with fans.

Over at the Boohoo lounge, Armin Van Buuren tried on and loved Boohoo’s MAN cap but made the crowd giggle when he confessed he needed help adjusting it as his head was too big for the standard hat size.

Before going on stage, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano warmed up for their set with some friendly competition at the Boohoo ping pong table, which garnered a crowd of spectators cheering them on.

Also in attendance were Axwell & Ingrosso who manned the turn tables at the Denon DJ booth, Deorro and Thomas Gold who tried on various V-Moda headphones, and A-trak and DJ Chuckie who cooled down with Deep Eddy Vodka specialty cocktails after their set.