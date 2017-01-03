Best Rooftop Bars in Miami

Surrounded by water and endless blue sky, Miami’s Best Rooftop Bars combine great spirits and awesome views. We’ve gathered a Top Ten List of our favorite elevated drink spots from the elegant to the casual and everything in between. Whether you’re after a romantic date night or a barefoot pool bar, our guide offers something for everyone who thirsts for tropical cocktails and dazzling vistas.

Watr at the 1 Rooftop at the 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Vibe: Lofty & Lovely

An adults-only enclave high atop the 1 Hotel South Beach, Watr at the 1 Rooftop encompasses a unique dining and lounge experience serving Japanese and Polynesian delicacies fresh from the sea. Enjoy healthy salads, creative snacks, poke and sushi plus cocktail pairings including the “Rinse Off” with vodka, green grapes, shisho and lime or the “Whiskey a Go Go” flavored with lemon, honey and coconut syrup. Serving lunch poolside starting at 11am and lounge hours until 1am weeknights and 2am weekends.

Area 31 at the Epic Hotel

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami

Vibe: Downtown Chic

The perfect spot for a downtown Happy Hour, Area 31 at the Epic Hotel is a popular gathering spot for well-dressed professionals Monday through Thursday nights from 5pm – 8pm when drinks and snacks cost $7. Thursday and Friday nights feature a Beat the Clock Happy Hour deal with prices elevating by the hour starting at $5 at 5pm, $6 at 6pm plus classic tunes and rum and cigar pairings as well. Full bottles of Tattinger Champagne start at $50 at 5pm, $60 at 6pm on Thursday nights.

Juvia

1111 Lincoln Road, South Beach

Vibe: Modern Mecca

A 10,000 square foot open air restaurant and lounge high atop the city’s first designer parking garage, Juvia is the perfect spot to toast the sunset before a glorious night on South Beach. Start with a specialty cocktail like a Jalisco Flower, a Perfect Yuzu or a Hurricane Juvia and enjoy a few snacks from the kitchen where French, Japanese and Peruvian specialties inspire the menu. The dazzling space opens for lunch on weekends and serves as a late night destination weeknights until midnight and weekends until 1am. Dress to impress.

La Cote @ The Fontainebleau Resort

4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Vibe: Oceanfront Elegance

You don’t have to be registered at the Fontainebleau Resort to enjoy the breathtaking oceanside restaurant La Cote, an elevated dining terrace and lounge designed to inspire thoughts of the South of France. Sip a Ginger Mint cocktail or a tart Raspberry Collins and watch the world go by at the opulent resort pool deck or order something from Chef Michael Hawk’s French-meets-Mediterranean menu. For a truly romantic escape, check out the once monthly full moon dining experience that captures all the magic of Miami Beach.