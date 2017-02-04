SobeWFF Showcases Miami Chefs

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival gives guests a chance to mix and mingle with celebrity chefs most often seen on the Food TV network, but many events at this year’s gathering will also highlight the work of Miami chefs working side-by-side with TV’s biggest names. On Thursday February 23, Barilla pasta sponsors “Italian Bites on the Beach” beachside at Delano Hotel hosted by Valerie Bertinelli and Alex Guarnaschelli working alongside Miami chefs like Paolo Dorigato from Dolce Italian, Justin Smillie from Upland, and Thomas Stewart of Gianni’s at the Villa.

Fans of Chopped judge Aarón Sánchez can attend Thursday’s “Tacos After Dark” at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel where the tattooed chef will be joined by Miami’s own Aaron Brooks, Scott Lindquist of Coyo Taco and Bernie Matz from Bodega Taqueria and Tequila. The evening will feature everyone’s favorite Mexican street foods plus plenty of tequila and sangria cocktails. Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink commemorates ten years in Miami’s Design District with a celebration dinner featuring chefs Michael Schwartz, Marc Vetri and Jonathan Waxman.

On Friday night, February 24, the festival reunites the original Mango Gang Chefs including Cindy Hutson, Allen Susser, Norman Van Aken, Robin Haas, Mark Militello and Dougas Rodriguez. Fans of the sweet and savory flavors of authentic Miami cuisine will not want to miss a chance to sample the best work of these groundbreaking culinary innovators cooking together at Zest Restaurant in downtown Miami. The Ritz-Carlton South Beach Executive Chef Anthony Le Pape joins in the “Best of the Best” Friday night at the Fontainebleau Resort.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival takes place at restaurants throughout South Florida February 22 through 26. For tickets and detailed event information, log onto www.sobefest.com or call 877.762.3933