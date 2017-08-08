Where to Sit at Seaspice

Having Seaspice open 3 years has its perks in that visitors have had some time to figure out their favorite tables for a particular occasion.

To nudge those visiting for the first time or returning for a different experience, we’re revealing these insider tips to be self-evident that not all seats are created equal.

The Guilty or Not Guilty Corner

Perfect for an illicit rendez vous or private business meetings, ask your waiter to be seated in the Terrace to avoid prying eyes. This is Seaspice’s most private section in which only the guest who RSVP’d the table is allowed access.

See and Be Seen

Positioned in the VIP lounge, tables #105 and #106 are perfect to people watch while enjoying Seaspice’s globally-inspired cuisine. Notable guests spotted near these tables include Naomi Campbell, Barbara Streisand, Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside, Scott Disick, and Goldie Hawn, to name a few.

The Romantic Table

Tables #86 and #87 are great for dates and anniversary celebrations as they are positioned riverside and feature a dimly lit ambiance with a view of the picturesque downtown skyline, helping set an intimate, glamorous mood.

Foodie Spot

A foodie favorite, table #301 in Modern Garden is ideal for those who enjoy watching food parade from the kitchen and catching the delicious aromas in anticipation of their meal.

Dinner Party Tables

Accommodating up to 30 people, request banquet seating in the main dining room right under the art sculpture installation by renowned artist Carlos Betancourt ‘Appropriations from El Rio: As Time Goes By,’ which consists of hundreds of three-dimensional elements that are suspended from the ceiling as an eternal explosion that has been frozen in time and space.