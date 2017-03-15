Brickell’s Level One Debuts New Menu & Bar Program

Brickell’s new international restaurant Level One debuted its new menu and a full bar program featuring exotic cocktails infused with culinary ingredients to complement the cuisine.

Created by Executive Chef Ricardo Nieri, Level One takes guests around the world with globally-inspired dishes such as the Duck Croquette with Jamon Serrano Ham (rose peppers, Grana Padano cheese foam), Truffle Arancini (gouda stuffed risotto balls, truffle and safron), Lobster and Shrimp Champagne Risotto (flambéed in Champagne and Sicilian lemon zest), Ossobuco Ravioli (saffron fonduta, demi-glace, Grana Padano), Chicken Roulette (chicken scaloppini rolled with Prosciutto di Parma, Catupiry cheese, honey mustard sauce, noisettes potatoes), Millecento Salad (steamed shrimp, quinoa, caramelized red Onions and mango), and Level One Chocolate Mousse (Belgium chocolate mousse topped with coconut chips).

Level One’s exciting new bar program is conceptualized by Bar Manager Maxwell Parise and features innovative cocktails such as The Secret Garden (arugula infused Absolut Elyx, cherry tomato, mustard seed, yuzu, truffle and pepper), My Uncle’s Coffee (Tio Pepe, London’s #1, Aperol, Luxurado, orange bitters, and candied fig) Get on My Level Eddie (Absolut Elyx, squid ink, Luxurado and orange bitters, served on a lightbulb), La Bandera (Altos Tequila, Vida Mescal, basil, pineapple, lime and house peychauds) and Emojito Royal (Bacardi 8, Mint, lime and prosecco), perfect for pairing with any dish.

The venue also features Happy Hour 7 days a week from 5PM-8PM.

Level One is located in Brickell at 1100 South Miami Avenue.