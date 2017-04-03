Villa Azur’s 5th Anniversary All White Bash

A truly momentous occasion was marked as Villa Azur celebrated its 5th Anniversary with a night of glamour, passed hors d’oeuvres, craft cocktails and white ensembles on Saturday, April 1.

Arriving guests were greeted by showgirls in white shimmering leotards with giant feather headpieces, who guided attendees into the scenic Mediterranean restaurant. Wait staff passed around signature bites by Executive Chef Erwin Mallet while guests enjoyed specialty cocktails at the bar while stopping by the meat carving station. Setting the mood of the evening was a live band comprised of a singer, violinist and saxophonist that interacted with guests, stilt walkers who danced and entertained, ballet dancers escorting Stoli Elit Vodka to tables, and dancers performing for diners at different intervals.

As Miami’s hospitality sphere is always in constant evolution, it’s impressive to see veterans of Villa Azur’s status be highly revered and celebrated when such feats are reached. The restaurant’s success is a culmination of a unique and experienced partnership between friends to deliver a winning formula for a superior culinary destination with stylish environment, a celebrated beverage program, attentive service and an inviting and infectious atmosphere expected from a neighborhood South Beach Hotspot. Here’s to many more!