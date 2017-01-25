Valentine’s Day at Seaspice

Seaspice’s Executive Chef Angel Leon has prepared romantic candlelit dinner specials pour deux this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

Enhanced by beautiful riverside views and canopy of lights, guests can order specials of Kaluga Caviar on toasted brioche with peeky toe crab and local strawberry gazpacho, Pan Seared Day Scallops with fennel jam and preserved grapefruit; Wood Fire Roasted Chateubriand, and Grilled Maine Lobster served with caramelized cauliflower, garlic butter and fresh herbs salad. Executive Pastry Chef Jill Montinola’s new dessert, A Woman’s Sigh (dulcey mousse, port gelee, passion fruit and marshmallow) is the happy ending finish to the lovers day dinner.