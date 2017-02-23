The Meridian Hotel in Miami Beach

Aiming to create a new concept in the boutique hotel experience, the flourishing Argentinian hospitality brand URBANICA has recently debuted its first U.S. based property, The Meridian, in Miami Beach. Located in the upscale South of Fifth neighborhood of Miami Beach, the property speaks to a sophisticated, global audience with a penchant for vacationing like a local. With only 71 rooms but immeasurable personality, The Meridian delivers a guest experience that offers interactive service, original style and quintessential South Beach sun on a more intimate scale.

Upon arrival, guests are invited inside with a complimentary Mojito and a hearty “Welcome Home” bellowed from the staff as they enter the open layout lobby adjacent to a buzzing café and communal work space. A vision of local craftsmanship and creativity, The Meridian features design elements drawn directly from the landscape of urban Miami. Centerpiece items include an expansive wooden bar and coffee tables constructed from rail road ties. In the reception area, a welcome desk steals the scene composed of varying vintage luggage artfully pieced together by the hands of the hotel’s very own general manager. On the wall leading up to the guestrooms, a mural by acclaimed street artist AholSniffsGlue offers a nod to the Wynwood Art District and leads guests to their quarters through a succession of Ahol’s iconic, hypnotic eyelids in a soothing greyscale palette. Journeying through the breezeway – a cozy, common area wedged in the transitional space between the lobby and a lushly landscaped courtyard – guests will find the perfect spot to people watch or enjoy the signature welcome Mojito before making their way to their rooms.

Location, service and design effortlessly come together within all 71 non-smoking rooms offering guests all the comfortable fundamentals and stylish amenities essential for a relaxing and unforgettable South Beach vacation. Making up five room categories that range from 180 to 360 square-feet, each guestroom features billowing white window drapes, a cool color palette and a throwback to the mid-century modern era while including the following amenities: Air conditioning, spacious closet, desk, chair, in-room safe, iron, ironing board, Wi-Fi, satellite cable and phone. Bright and airy bathrooms feature white tiled showers with sleek glass doors, an illuminated mirror, hair dryer and Bigelow & Co. bath products.

While the Mini Suite, Suite and Grand rooms act as perfectly proportionate hideaways, the Club and Terrace suites are the more spacious crowning jewels. Club rooms offer all of the amenities listed above within 360 sq. ft. and boast a private furnished balcony overlooking the hotel’s rooftop pool. The two Terrace Suites split the top floor to balance the highest level of the hotel with oversized private terraces that present expansive, panoramic views of the tree-lined and sophisticated SoFi neighborhood. Each terrace is furnished with tastefully selected furniture, exotic foliage and a bubbling hot tub for the perfect al fresco moment to unwind. For those who prefer the comfort of a King-sized bed to the balmy beach air, the Terrace interiors welcome guests by boasting a mini refrigerator stocked with complimentary snacks and a 48” LED TV. Pet friendly rooms are also available at $40 per night for furry companions 20 pounds or less. Pet friendly rooms will come equipped with include a pet bed, a variety of toys, water/food bowls and potty pads.

Upon exploring the cozy corners and engaging spaces throughout the property, a new and refreshing boutique experience is highlighted by a Rooftop Pool and its adjacent Chill Out Room. A cool, climate-controlled space to relax after a day at the beach or pool, this oversized cabana is encased in floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and features a 120” projection screen for movies or video games (including a resident retro Atari gaming system). A mixture of mid-century modern furniture offers a vintage beach house vibe and a sophisticated setting for social activity or sleeping the day away. For those who feel the need to slip away from this South of Fifth sanctuary, the hotel provides complimentary bicycle to explore the many South Beach gems that are just a few pedals away.

Whether setting out for the day or turning in from a Magic City adventure, the hotel offers an impressive Italian-inspired café menu for its guests at The Food Marchand. Creating a second home for many of Miami’s favorite local vendors, The Meridian brings Miami’s favorite born and bred brands to one convenient locale featuring the likes of Wynwood’s Panther Coffee and Zak the Baker within the hotel’s signature café. By continuing to support local brands and positioning themselves as the “living room” of the city, The Meridian hotel aims to create an authentic Miami Beach oasis for both travelers and locals alike.