Sunday Brunch Makes a Splash at The Raleigh

Just when you thought there was no relief from Miami’s summer heat, Executive Chef Josh Elliott launches a refreshing Sunday Brunch Escape at the iconic Raleigh Hotel. Bring friends and family along to relax and recharge in the cooling reaches of the swimming pool that made screen goddess Esther Williams swoon. The landmark Art Deco property opens the doors to South Beach’s most beautiful seaside terrace for a limited time, offering swimming pool privileges to Sunday brunch guests plus valet parking for only $5.

Start your morning at this elegant oasis with a three-course $49 prix fixe meal including two items from the appetizer menu along with a sweet or savory entree. Choose from starters like Avocado Tartine with radish and pickled shallots, Tuna Poke with ponzu and hazelnuts or Lobster and Crab Steamed Buns followed by Cuban-style Eggs Benedict, Brioche French toast with warm nutella or an 8 ounce Wagyu Burger and fries. After your meal, add to your bliss with chilled towels and hand-crafted cocktails like “The Esther Williams,” a mix of Lillet Blanc, raspberry, blackberry, basil, lemon juice and sparkling wine served over ice at the pool bar. #SundayFunday

The Restaurant at the Raleigh

1775 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

Brunch served Sundays from 12-4pm.

Pool closes at dusk.

Reservations are suggested – please call 305.612.1163