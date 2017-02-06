SOBEWFF | Amigos De La Huella at Quinto La Huella

Gather your friends and taste buds to experience the 16th Annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival with Amigos De La Huella on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 7PM to 10PM. This special dinner taking place as part of this year’s Festival will feature a group of seasoned South American chefs at Quinto La Huella, located at the recently opened EAST, Miami, lifestyle hotel and residences at Brickell City Centre

With fare reminiscent of the flagship Parador La Huella in Uruguay, which holds the no. 11 position on the list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2015, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, Quinto La Huella is quickly gaining popularity under the helm of executive chef Nano Crespo. He’ll be joined by Parador La Huella, executive chef, Alejandro Morales and executive pastry chef, Florencia Courreges, along with wildly popular Columbian restaurateur and chef Harry Sasson, chef Fernando Trocca, co-partner of the acclaimed restaurant Sucre in Argentina and Santa Teresita in Jose Ignacio, Uruguay. Together this celebrated group of chefs will offer up the best South American cuisine specially crafted for this Festival dinner.

Priced at $250 per person, you can purchase tickets here: https://goo.gl/TD3xZu. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. Quinto La Huella at EAST, Miami is located at 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami on the 5th floor.

Guests will be assigned seating prior to this event. We can only guarantee guests who purchased tickets together will be seated together. If you would like to be seated with another guest(s), please send your request via email to tickets@sobefest.com.