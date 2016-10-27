Recommended South Beach Restaurants for 10/27-11/3

Enjoy Fall’s Best Dishes at Miami and Miami Beach’s top restaurants where Chef Michael Pirolo celebrates Australian lamb, Adonay Tafur fries up crispy chicken and Jeremy Ford hosts a classic wine dinner. Spike Mendelsohn prepares a dog-friendly Halloween brunch, Mina’s Mediterraneo invites you to happy hour and Chef Daniel Roy debuts a new menu on Washington Avenue.

Commonwealth Miami / 1216 Washington Avenue, South Beach

Check out Commonwealth Miami, South Beach’s latest hotspot featuring a farm-to-table menu crafted by Chef Daniel Roy plus a selection of over 60 whiskeys and 50 beers. Designed to appeal to locals and tourists, this Washington Avenue destination has a warm, rustic feel and a “By the People, for the People” point of view. Enjoy drink-friendly fare like sweet potato or duck fat fries, shrimp ceviche with garlic aioli plus tacos, burgers and more.

Macchialina / 820 Alton Road, South Beach

In celebration of National Sandwich Day, South Beach’s favorite Italian restaurant Macchialina partners with True Aussie Lamb to offer a limited edition panino created with Australian lamb on crisp, house made bread. Chef Michael Pirolo welcomes guests to a festive Happy Hour Wednesday November 2 from 6pm – 8pm with $10 drinks and free bite-sized sandwiches and appetizers to kick off this two night lamb special served November 2-3.

The Dutch @ The W Hotel / 2201 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Keep the glow of summer fun alive at The Dutch at the W Hotel on Miami Beach where Chef Adonay Tafur creates “Fried Chicken & Bubbles” Thursday night, October 27 from 6:30pm – 10pm. For just $45 per guest, feast on crisp fried chicken with all the fixings plus specially priced bottles of Veuve Cliquot Rich and Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label. Enjoy sounds by DJ Brie and plenty of outdoor games at this alfresco event held poolside in The Grove.

Matador Room @ The Miami Beach Edition / 2901 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Matador Room at The Miami Beach Edition hosts this season’s final Wine & Dine Dinner along with Twomey Cellars by Silver Oak Thursday November 3 in Chef Jean-Georges’ dazzling round dining room. Join Top Chef Jeremy Ford and Winemaker Erin Miller for a unique five-course supper which follows a welcome reception in the Matador Bar. Seating is limited to 35 guests so advanced reservations are a must.

Campton Yard at The Hall 1500 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Celebrate HalloWeekend with your pampered pup at the Halloween Pawty Brunch at Campton Yard at The Hall. Dress to impress and your dog might win a valuable prize at this howling good party featuring Chef Spike Mendelsohn’s specialty hot dogs and bark bites plus plenty of foodie favorites Sunday October 30 from 11am until 3pm. Meet fellow dog lovers as you play giant jenga or beer pong and participate in a fashionable pet parade.

Mina’s Mediterraneo 749 NE 79 Street, Miami

Taste the rich flavors of the Mediterranean region at Mina’s Mediterraneo, a gorgeous eatery in Miami’s MiMo District. Stop in for Happy Hour Tuesday through Sunday from 5pm – 7pm when beer and wine are priced 2 for 1 and well drinks are $8. Enjoy tasty bites like Spanakopita or Fried Calamari, Gyro or Lamb Sliders all discounted at the bar. Mina’s offers weekend brunch service from noon until 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Plan your Halloween weekend with our Nightlife Guide and our Pool Party roundup.