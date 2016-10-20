Recommended South Beach Restaurants for October 20-27

October 20, 2016 AM Dreer Recommended Restaurants

Papa Seca con Champinones is a hearty Peruvian dish with potatoes and mushrooms (photo: Jennifer Kane)
Enjoy the best dishes of the season at Miami and Miami Beach’s best restaurants where soulful roast mushrooms top a Peruvian classic at Coya, Miami’s top chefs celebrate heritage pork, and one of South Beach’s favorite Italian restaurants launches Mangia Mondays. A quaint bistro in Brickell invites you to their first anniversary soiree, Daniel Boulud discounts his award-winning burger and Chef Bee crafts an amazing secet dish that’s already a favorite of locals in the know!

Coya / 999 Brickell Avenue, Miami

A Downtown Miami hotspot owned by the same team behind Zuma, Coya announces a new Power Lunch Special inspired by the Miami Spice dining program. Enjoy three courses for lunch at $23 and three courses again at dinner for $39 including Peruvian potato salad, Papa Seca con Champinones (a vegetarian delight with potato and woody mushrooms) plus a coconut cheesecake with mango curd and roast pineapple ice cream.

Join in the fun at P.I.G. - Pork Is Good - in Wynwood
Wynwood / gastroPod 150 Northwest 21 Street, Wynwood

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog hosts his seventh annual celebration of all things pork at the Wynwood gastroPod, Saturday November 12 from 3pm -7pm. What started as a modest pig roast has turned into one of Miami’s favorite culinary gatherings with 18 all-star chefs participating in an alfresco cook-off including Dale Talde, Will Crandall, Craig Deihl, and many more. This year’s event features craft spirits and beers, musical performances and lots of amazing food.

Feast on hearty pasta at Mangia Mondays at Dolce Italian
Dolce Italian @ The Gale Hotel / 1690 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Dolce Italian at the Gale Hotel offers Pinot Grigio or Pinot Noir Rose by the bottle for just $29 for lunch guests sharing one of their new pizzas served hot from the wood-burning oven. The cozy eatery has also launched Mangia Mondays with pasta entrees priced at $10 and Wine Down Wednesdays offering a 50% discount on wine served by the bottle or glass.

Celebrate the First Anniversary of Marion at the Thursday Soiree
Marion / 1111 SW First Street, Miami

A cozy dining destination near Mary Brickell Village, Marion celebrates their first anniversary in Miami with a fabulous party Thursday October 20 starting at 9pm. Enjoy champagne and complimentary light bites plus music by DJ Hugo M. A weekly dinner series kicks off Thursdays or stop in afternoons to sample the $24 buffet lunch Tuesday through Friday and Happy Hour Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

Chef Daniel Boulud's db Bistro Moderne offers Burgers & Bordeaux in Downtown Miami
db Bistro Moderne at the Marriott Marquis / 255 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami

Following the success of Miami Spice discount dining this summer, dbBistro Moderne keeps on giving with their Burgers & Bordeaux offer during the month of October. Enjoy the Original db Burger, a ground sirloin patty stuffed with red wine-braised short ribs and foie gras served on a parmesan and poppy seed bun with a side of crispy fries plus an appetizer and dessert for $39. To make the meal more memorable, a glass of Château de Ricaud Bordeaux is included.

Chef Bee offers this popular "local's favorite dish," O'Toro Tartare at NaiYaRa
NaiYaRa / 1854 Bay Road, South Beach

Experience a dish made especially for locals at Chef Bee’s NaiYaRa called O’Toro Tartare, a blend of blue fin tuna minced with freshly grated wasabi, truffle paste, rayu spicy sesame oil and a house made honey kimchee sauce. This addictive appetizer is served in traditional bamboo boxes, topped with soy sauce, kizami, ikura caviar, edible gold flakes and shaved black truffles. Crispy rice crackers add the perfect crunch.

