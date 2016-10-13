Recommended South Beach Restaurants for October 13-20

Celebrate the breezy fall weather at Miami and Miami Beach’s Top Restaurants and Lounges where stellar views of Biscayne Bay make dining absolutely romantic. Enjoy brisk new tropical cocktails at The Continental’s alfresco happy hour and at “Lip Service” Fridays at STK Miami. A landmark South Beach restaurant has a brand new home at The Marlin Hotel and Yardbird Southern Table and Bar serves hearty weekend brunch dishes to satisfy your soul.

The Restaurant at E11even / 15 NE 11 Street, Miami

Miami’s most notorious UltraLounge, E11even welcomes guests to the gorgeous rooftop restaurant where the “Downtown Spice” menu features three delicious courses and a glass of wine for just $39 per guest. Kick off the perfect night with a choice of Rigatoni with Chicken Bolognese, Jumbo Chicken and Waffles, and Mandarin Spare Ribs with Peruvian Shrimp Fried Rice. Seating is available in the dining room or out under the stars!

El Churrasco / 801 Brickell Avenue, Miami

Discover premium beef, fine Spanish wines and an amazing view of Biscayne Bay at El Churrasco, an Argentinean steakhouse in the heart of the Brickell Financial District. Executive Chef Atilio Padra prepares classic grilled favorites like Octopus Two Ways, Empanadas Criollas and perfectly-seared Ribeye Steak. Join in the happy hour fun seven nights a week from 4pm – 7:30pm and dazzle your friends at Karaoke Thursdays from 7pm – 10pm.

Osteria del Teatro / 1200 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Landmark Italian eatery Osteria del Teatro has captivated Miami Beach residents with authentic cuisine and charming service since 1987. A popular dining destination on Washington Avenue, the cozy storefront location shared sidewalk space with South Beach nightclub crowds until just last month when owner Gilbert Gonzalez moved operations to The Marlin Hotel at 12th Street and Collins Avenue. Check out the gorgeous new space this weekend.

The Continental / 2360 Collins Avenue, South Beach

October brings breezy weather to South Beach where The Continental offers Happy Hour pricing daily from 5pm – 7pm. Sample tropical cocktails like a “Dragonfruit Mule” or a “Dominicana Old Fashioned” or grab some friends to share a massive Rum Punch Bowl that’s large enough to get 3 or 4 of you truly tipsy. Pair $5 well drinks and wine with $5 bar bites including chicken sliders or tacos, crunchy samosas and the restaurant’s signature cheesesteak eggrolls.

STK Miami / 2305 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Adding a little extra sizzle to your TGIFriday experience is STK Miami where “Lip Service” Fridays begins at 5pm. Enjoy amazing views from the bar where the “Bubbles, Bites and Booze” Happy Hour lasts ALL night long. Check out the tasty bar bites including Wagyu Sliders, Parmesan Truffle Fries, and Quinoa Crab Cakes for just $5. Sample craft cocktails like the “Apple Bottom” made with rum and apple cider, the “Passion Pit” with passion fruit and the spicy jalapeno “Cucumber Stiletto.”

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar / 1600 Lenox Avenue, South Beach

Get your weekend off to a perfect start at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar where crisp fried chicken is only part of the story. Devour Mama’s Buttermilk Biscuits, Cinnamon Apple Hand Pies and tender Shrimp & Grits flavored with real Virginia ham. Everything about this popular South Beach eatery is geared to your comfort, so loosen up those waistbands and order the ’77 Elvis Pancakes topped with chocolate chips, warm banana compote and peanut butter.

