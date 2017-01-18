Raleigh Hotel’s SPF Pool & Beach Party

Burning Man is the name of the game at The Raleigh Hotel’s highly anticipated event, SPF Pool & Beach Party. Returning for its second season on Sunday, January 29 with a series of Exclusive Day-long VIP events, the artistic party transforms South Beach’s iconic pool and beach areas into Miami’s version of the world renowned festival.

Upon arrival, guests will enjoy morning yoga class, rooftop VIP brunch with ocean views and escape into a beach club oasis surrounded by trees, orchids, lanterns and themed art installations as they swim and lounge poolside in spacious cabanas and luxurious daybeds. The rhythmic sounds of Ibiza mixed with international influences of Shamanic DJs and live performers will entertain while all stay refreshed with glasses of champagne by Perrier-Jouët and signature cocktails by Absolut Elyx.

Created by event impresario and cultural director Stephan Morris in partnership with The Raleigh Hotel, SPF Pool & Beach Party aims to bring back the soulful music and fashion culture found in the era of Gianni Versace.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best Burning Man-inspired costumes, or all white outfits.

For Complimentary SPF Membership, guests must obtain their passes at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spf-pool-beach-party-season-2-reservations-only-tickets-29036858024?aff=es2