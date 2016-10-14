Paris 6 Opening on Collins Avenue

Miami Beach is getting a much needed 24/7 French Bistro!

Opening week of October 24th, Paris 6 was established in Brazil by owner Isaac Azar in 2006 inspired by the centenary bistros embodied by the 6 Arrondissement in Paris.

The 24-hour, 7 days a week gastronomic journey aims to deliver consistently unpretentious French cuisine and service to locals and guests visiting from every corner of the world. Sister restaurant to six successful locations in Brazil, Paris 6 Miami marks the arrival of the concept in the U.S.

Located centrally on Miami Beach at 2200 Collins Avenue, the famed Parisian eatery offers the best of traditional French dishes executed by Venezuelan born and Spanish-trained Chef de Cuisine Atilio Padra. Each dish is named/inspired by an artist, celebrity or icon, adding character and novelty to the dishes. The extensive menu encourages guests to pay multiple visits in order to sample different items featured on the menu including typical Breakfast favorites, Appetizers, Lunch specials ranging from $15-$25, Grand Salads, Premium Burgers, Pastas & Risottos, Poultry and Meats, and Desserts including the “Grand Gateau” specialty desserts created and patented by owner Isaac Azar.

Paris 6 is sure to fill the needs of a 24/7 eatery in the Miami Beach neighborhood that matches its non-stop excitement and romanticism.