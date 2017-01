Paris 6 Miami Beach has launched a downloadable app that will grant users 30% off meals as well as a rewards program at the 24-hour French Bistro.

Featuring complimentary desserts on Fridays through Sunday and Lunch specials with 30% off daily, dishes such as Grande Salade Nicoise au Filet de Thon, Carpaccio de Beouf and Spaghetti Carbonara au Parmesan and the signature Grand Gateau dessert is up for grabs with a simple barcode scan.

Paris 6

2200 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL