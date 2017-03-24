Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Nervo Take over The Music Lounge by BMF Media + iHeartMedia

EDM royalty and Grammy Award-winners touched down at The Music Lounge by BMF Media + iHeartMedia yesterday for surprise performances and exclusive merch at the W Hotel.

Arriving through a secret door, Martin Garrix left attendees awestruck as he presented some of the Remix Awards in collaboration with Hollywood.

Over at the Boohoo bungalow, Nervo went on a private tour of the “dream closet”, trying on items of the new spring collection. Similarly, at the men’s grooming area, Cedric Gervais took home a MAN cap, while Cash Cash eyed edgy shirts from the men’s line.

Keeping refreshed with Heineken, iconic DJ David Guetta, electro house artist Hardwell and Swedish star Alesso sipped their beers as they interviewed with Y100’s Frankie P, teasing news about new upcoming tracks and their favorite memories from Ultra. Guetta quipped he couldn’t believe how long he’s been doing music and actually being successful.

Other notable artist present included Audien and 3LAU, who received V-Moda headphones, and Marshmallow and MK who learned about the latest spinning technology from DJ Denon, to name a very few.