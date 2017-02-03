Level One in Brickell

Brickell’s dining options became more global with the opening of Level One, a bar and lounge offering Italian cuisine with internationally-inspired accents and exotic cocktails.

Officially opening its doors on Monday, February 6, Level One is helmed by Italian-trained Executive Chef Ricardo Nieri, whose cuisine takes guests in a journey around the world with signature dishes like Cashew Crusted Prime Filet Mignon & Pumpkin Gorgonzola Risotto, Seafood Casserole and Level One Chocolate Mousse.

Level One’s 230 seat industrial urban space also features an intimate second level lounge area. Although the lounge officially debuts in March 2017 with after-dark programming, the space is currently available for private events complete with full amenities and wait staff.

Weekly events will include a live music night on Tuesdays with Gu Fidelis from 8 pm – 11 pm and Feijoada Saturdays, which features the famed Brazilian bean stew dishes accompanied by sounds by Thais and Flavio from 3 pm and 6 pm. Delivering outstanding food, service and entertainment, Level One strives to become a neighborhood staple that keeps guests coming back, setting precedent in Brickell for what true hospitality and customer service should be.

Born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, Chef Ricardo Nieri’s passion for gastronomy was fostered through the years as we worked at his father’s restaurant, laying the groundwork for his culinary skills.

Armed with ambition and determination to become one of the best, Chef Nieri attended Alma La Scuola Internazionale Di Cucina Italiana, the most prestigious culinary school in Italy, where he was mentored by world renowned Italian Chef Gualtiero Marchesi. Upon graduation in 2008, Chef Nieri began working as Chef De Cuisine at Star Michelin restaurant Pierino Penati, where he further developed his skills in Italian cuisine.

Wanting to expand his knowledge and practices, Chef Nieri later took his culinary trade overseas where he worked as Chef de Cuisine in The Colonnade Hotel and Pali Mall Bistro in London, Executive Chef at Italy Restaurante in São Paulo, Executive Chef in Pax Restaurante in Rio De Janeiro, and Executive Chef at Kupu Barung in Singapore, before arriving at Miami.

Borrowing from his experiences abroad, Chef Nieri describes his cooking as Modern Italian Cuisine with Asian Influences and Amazon Spices, which he now serves as the Executive Chef at Level One, Brickell’s newest restaurant, bar and lounge.

Hailing from the suburbs of Philadelphia, just over the Ben Franklin Bridge in Southern New Jersey, Maxwell Parise started his career in hospitality at the tender age of 8 years working as a server at a family restaurant in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.

Prior to pursuing a career as a mixologist, Maxwell continued to work in hospitality as he attended Drexel University for Architectural Engineering and Florida State University in Panama for International Business. It wasn’t until he moved to Miami that Maxwell discovered the world of mixology. Despite his years of experience, Maxwell worked his way from the bottom at Filling Station and Garage Bar, starting as a a dishwasher and becoming a manager within a year. From there, he went on to work at Michael Shwartz’s The Cypress Room where he got his first experience behind the bar. He then transitioned to Rest 27 and the Broken Shaker before earning his position as the Head Bartender at InterContinental Miami Hotel’s Toro Toro.

Having learned and worked with some of the best chefs and bartenders in the world, Maxwell now serves as Level One’s Bar Manager where guests enjoy his signature cocktails such as The Hic’up, a smoked cachaça old fashioned with hickory and Eddie, a squid in vodka concoction served in a lightbulb.

Focusin on having fun while delivering a unique sensory experience to his patrons, Maxwelldraws from his background working with renowned chefs and infuses spirits with fats, vegetables and anything from the ocean to create sophisticated, yet untamed and visually appealing cocktails.

Level One is located in Brickell at 1100 South Miami Avenue.

Opening Week Schedule:

02/06 – Opening

02/07 – Voice and Guitar with Gu Fidelis

02/08 – Night Flash Back featuring DJ Giovannetti

02/09 – Rock Pop Sertanejo – DJ and Live Music

02/10 – House Music featuring DJ Giovannetti

02/11 – Feijoada Saturday (12am – 3pm) – Brazilian Live Music with Thais and Flavio

02/12 – House Music featuring DJ Giovannetti

02/14 – Valentine’s Day – Voice and Guitar with Gu Fidelis