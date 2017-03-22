Easter Brunch in Miami and Miami Beach

There is no reason for you to be hopping all over town for Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 16, whether you have family in town or not. Easter brunch has been a synonymous tradition for as long as we can remember. It goes together like Bacon and Eggs, Shrimp N’ Grits and Skirt Steak and Chimichurri. Below I have compiled a round-up of some of the best brunch spots in Miami – offering an Easter egg hunt for the kiddies, a magic show for the family, live music, good eats and ocean side views.

Easter Sunday Asado Brunch at Los Fuegos

On Easter Sunday from 12 PM – 4 PM, Faena Hotel Miami Beach will treat the young and the young at heart to a funny chocolate egg hunt, face painting, and entertaining games on the Poolside lawn. A major social event in Argentina, the asado (an open-fire barbecue) marks a time when friends and family gather around traditional dishes and spend an afternoon catching up. It is as much about tradition and being together as it is about food.

Priced at $95 for adults and $45 for children (ages 5 – 12), guests can enjoy live music, an egg hunt and special activities.

For reservations, visit http://www.opentable.com/veranda-faena-hotel-miami-beach or call 786-655-5600 to book.

Magique at Faena Theater

The family-friendly Magique spectacle blends grand illusions and dazzling attires with a dose of comedy and a splash of cirque accompanied by a powerful soundtrack, interactive multimedia backgrounds, stunning special effects, and a cast of Broadway caliber dancers that will dazzle and entertain.

In addition to its signature mind-bending pieces, the illusionist’s brings some amazing new magic (such as Lord Caruso’s levitating trick), wild and dazzling handmade costumes, glorious gimmicks and fantastic surprises. It’s the perfect way to end the family oriented holiday with your loved ones!

Shows Sundays and Tuesdays. Doors open at 7pm for dinner, show begins at 8pm. Tickets begin at $65 per adult and includes two house wine, sparkling or beer beverages, $45 per child 13 – 21 years old and includes non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com.

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

3201 Collins Ave,

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Laid Back Brunch at Quinto La Huella

Escape the chaos of the beach and indulge in Easter Brunch at Quinto La Huella from 12 PM – 4 PM. The Miami outpost of the famed sister restaurant Parador La Huella offers a wide array of options, including fresh sushi, quinoa salads, savory Entrecôte and Pesca del dia all for $55 per person, topped off with an unlimited rosé and mimosa option for an additional $25. For those looking to make this Sunday Funday a family affair, Quinto La Huella also offers a $25 menu for children under 12.

With its picturesque South American vibes, authentic cuisine and live entertainment, guests can dine on the charming patio which frames spectacular views of Brickell City Centre’s Climate Ribbon and the main attraction, the restaurant’s signature parrilla.

For reservations, email dine@quintolahuella.com or contact 786-805-4646 to book.

Quinto La Huella

788 Brickell Plaza,

Miami, FL 33131 (fifth floor)

Brunch That Touches Your Soul at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Looking for food that make you feel and touches your soul? Try Yardbird! The rustic outpost features an eclectic menu and authentic fried chicken inspired by a 27 hour recipe created by the owner John Kunkel’s grandmother.

Delectable dishes include Shrimp N’ Grits, Short Rib, Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon Waffles, and a five artisanal cheese Macaroni & Cheese.

For reservations, visit http://www.opentable.com/yardbird-southern-table-and-bar-reservations-miami-beach or contact 305-538-5220.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

1600 Lenox Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Risk It All at Swine Southern Table & Bar

The name is quite self-explanatory. Swine is the younger brother to Miami Beach favorite, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. Available from 10 PM – 4 PM, the Coral Gables destination perfectly illustrates the concept of traditional Southern cuisine and soul food, and incorporates the use of a massive in-house smoker in the kitchen and wood-fire grill to do just that.

Some of the signature menu items from Yardbird appear on the Swine menu, such as Mac & Cheese and Green Tomatoes, but for the most part, the menu is hog driven and tastefully so. Brunch menu highlights includes, Smoked Brisket, BBQ Ribs, Pulled Pork and the locally famous Swine Burger to name a few.

For reservations, visit https://www.opentable.com/swine-southern-table-and-bar or contact 786-360-6433.

Swine Southern Table & Bar

2415 Ponce De Leon Blvd,

Coral Gables, FL 33134