DÔA Valentine’s Day Pre-Fixe Menus

This Valentine’s Day, LatAsian restaurant DÔA encourages guests to celebrate their love for their partner, friends or food with its unique pre-fixed sharing menus including a vegetarian option!

Celebrating friends can indulge in the pre-fixed $95 per person menu, which features a three course meal with dishes including Chicken Swekers, Sashimi Platter, Mushroom Hot Pot, Spicy Beef Tenderloin (8 oz), and a surprise dessert by Executive Chef Carlos Estarita.

Couples seeking to wine and dine their lovers can find a lavish feast with the $125 per person menu. This special offers opulent servings of Half Dozen Oysters, Lamb Siu Mai, Robata Asparagus, Australian Score 7 Wagyu, Miso Black Cod and a surprise dessert by Executive Chef Carlos Estarita, amongst many others.

Vegetarian couples and friends can also indulge guilt-free with the vegetarian friendly menu, which features Vegetable Maki, Asparagus Nigiri, Vegetable Spring Rolls, Mushroom Hot Pot, Robata Corn, Mochi and Fruit Platter.