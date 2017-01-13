Copa Room Opening January 27, 2017

Described as “Miami Beach’s Only All-Inclusive Entertainment Complex,” Copa Room features premium open bar all night long as guests enjoy nightly shows by entertainers, acrobats, cabaret dancers and choreographed performances, all accompanied by an eclectic menu of specialty cocktails.

From the creators of Wynwood’s Prohibition Restaurant & Speakeasy, owner Shawn Shahnazi has built upon his passion for destination nightlife establishments that he has garnered experience of in the Miami nightlife realm for over 30 years. Envisioning Copa Room as an interactive experience with a Miami flair, Shahnazi hopes to entice tourists and locals alike with live entertainment and seemingly endless libations.

Copa Room offers a flat rate of $80 on weekdays and $100 on weekends (50% off for Florida residents honored with on-site ticket purchase). A higher priced Club Level ticket for $125 grants guests super-premium liquor and an add-on is offered for Table Service for $300. Open Friday to Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Copa Room allows guests to purchase tickets with an on-site concierge, as they are encouraged to stay for Happy Hour drink specials at the boutique bar in the lobby and enjoy snacks and entertainment in the form of flat screen TV’s, pool tables and arcade video games, creating anticipation for the evening ahead.

Officially opening its doors from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., arriving guests are received in the lobby by performers and a looming video-mapped mask as they are ushered into the main decorated and featuring tropical-themed decals, 3 premium open bars, a mini stage situated in the middle of the room, an expansive main theater stage across the dance floor, a chandelier with five disco balls encased in stream lights and two expansive staircases leading to the Club level private seated lounge area and a super-premium open bar. Scads of shows begin at 11pm and continue on throughout the night in 30 minute intervals. Some of the spectacles include cirque-style acts with aerial acrobats, choreographed dances, live concerts and performances by impersonators of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, Queen, and Jennifer Lopez, amongst many others, and interactive vignettes with characters like Chewbacca and Stormtroopers, Beetlejuice, Charlie Chaplin, and The Mask.

Copa Room’s nonrestrictive dress code will allow casual wear to elegant and everything in between. “Shorts and Tuxedo’s welcomed,” notes Shahnazi. “We want to steer away from the typical Miami nightclub experience, where guests are selected based on looks and money, and provide all with a good time.”

With a 21 and over guest capacity of 1,800, Shahnazi’s mission for Copa Room is “to provide high quality shows and entertainment and a hassle-free nightlife experience, where guests can enjoy shows performed by professional entertainers and experience a non-stop high energy nightclub and receive premium open bar all night.”

Copa Room is located at 1235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Guests can purchase tickets or find additional information on the venue by visiting http://coparoommiami.com/