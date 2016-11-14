The Cabaret South Beach Opens on Lincoln Road

November 14, 2016 Joseph Brown Magazine, Nightlife

Impresario Edison Farrow is opening his Cabaret South Beach show at possibly the best location in all of Miami Beach—the second level of YUCA Restaurant on Lincoln Road. The seventy-five minute live music & Burlesque dinner show features Miami’s finest vocalist, including Mailyn Soulfree, Lexa Paige, Envee, Janae Catt, Fernando Castro and Saskya Sky. Tickets for the show are $25, and the three course prix-fixe dinner featuring Nuevo Latino cuisine is $39. Seatings are at 7:30 and 10:30 on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets may be purchased here.

