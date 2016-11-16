We’re rounding up the Best Breakfast Restaurants in South Beach where healthy choices or decadent buffets make it easy to bounce out of bed no matter how late you were out the night before. Enjoy alfresco service at The Continental or Bianca, modern Asian flavors at Pubbelly Sushi and imaginative riffs on all of your morning favorites at Mondrian Caffe, SUSHISAMBA and the Sugar Factory.

The Continental

2360 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Vibe: Retro Alfresco

Bright and bouncy, indoors or alfresco, breakfast at The Continental can be as lavish as an all-you-can eat buffet (modestly priced by South Beach standards at $26), or as simple as a healthy slice of avocado toast. With daily service starting at 7am, early risers can enjoy a breezy repast in the Collins Park District that includes Mimosas, Bloody Marys or a rum filled punch bowl!

Bianca at Delano South Beach

1685 Collins Avenue, South Beach

Vibe: Cafe Society

Here’s a Pro Tip: You don’t have to stay at a swanky South Beach hotel to enjoy some of the benefits of a high priced resort. Start your morning at Bianca’s covered dining terrace overlooking one of the sexiest pool decks in town with a $32 buffet option or a la carte service starting at 7am. Enjoy organic Lake Meadow eggs, artisanal cheeses and breads, Belgian waffles and heavenly Huevos Rancheros.

Pubbelly Sushi

1424 20th Street, South Beach

Vibe: Funky & Steampunky

Escape the ordinary weekend brunch service at Jose Mendin’s Pubbelly Sushi in the Sunset Harbour District where your choices range from modern riffs on eggs benedict (amped up with ginger miso), short rib gyoza in spicy lemongrass or delightfully nutty popcorn pancakes. Served Sundays from noon until 4pm, this artfully quirky menu includes a bottomless mimosa option for $25 per guest.

Mondrian Caffe

1100 West Avenue, South Beach

Vibe: L.A. All the Way

The residential west side of South Beach is an oasis of calm, especially poolside at Mondrian Hotel where guests enjoy daily breakfast service starting at 7am. Get a healthy start with Chef Dustin Atoigue’s layered vanilla Greek yogurt parfait topped with berries, granola and a drizzle of farmer’s honey. The new menu also includes customized omelets and jalapeño cheddar biscuits with eggs and country gravy.

SUSHISAMBA

600 Lincoln Road, South Beach

Vibe: Tokyo A Go-Go

A popular Asian-fusion sushi spot in the heart of Lincoln Road Mall, SUSHISAMBA offers a terrific brunch Saturdays and Sundays starting at 11:30am including a 3-course prix-fixe meal for $30 that delivers sweet and savory options like Quinoa Pancakes, Lobster Eggs Benedict, Brazilian Feijoada plus a platter of assorted sushi and a choice of desserts. A la carte service is also available.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

1144 Ocean Drive, South Beach

Vibe: Pop Rocks & Techno

A bright new dining destination at the Hotel Victor on Ocean Drive, Sugar Factory American Brasserie prepares pancakes, waffles, French toast and crepes with a choice of white, milk or dark chocolate sauce and toppings like candied pecans, whipped cream and warm maple syrup. Breakfast is served daily from 7am – 4pm including Manhattan Eggs Benedict with wild Alaskan salmon and Hollandaise.